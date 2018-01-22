Business highlights – January 22, 2018

Horticulture Directorate bans avocado exports following shortage

A severe avocado shortage has prompted Kenya’s Directorate of Horticulture to ban all exports of the fruit. The average price of a 90-kilogramme bag of avocados jumped to Ksh2,560 in December, making it the highest cost of the commodity since May 2014, when a bag was selling for slightly above Ksh2,700. A single avocado is currently selling for as high as Ksh80 in Nairobi’s retail markets, up from a low of about Ksh10. The Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) has blamed the increase in prices on a shortage of popular varieties, which are off-season.

Financial services company, KIE fails to recover Ksh1.4 billion in loans advanced to enterprises

Financial services company, Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE) has failed to recover Ksh1.4 billion in loans advanced to enterprises, Auditor General Edward Ouko says. Mr Ouko said KIE only recovered Ksh16 million out of outstanding loans of Ksh1,370,621,000 in the year to June 30, 2016. He said the failure to recover the huge amount of loans is despite the fact that KIE is struggling to break-even in its operations.

Sales of new luxury vehicles continue to fall

The sale of new luxury vehicles has fallen by nearly half since 2015, data from the Kenya Motor Industry Association has revealed. Sales dropped 15.7% last year, with BMW being the only high-end brand to register higher demand. Dealers sold 240 units in the review period, down from 285 units in 2016. This is the second time sales have declined since peaking at 409 units in 2015.