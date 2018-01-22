Afternoon sports highlights – January 22, 2018

Alexis Sanchez undergoes Manchester United medical
Chilean Forward Alexis Sanchez has undergone a medical at Manchester United as his potential swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan edges closer. Sanchez flew to Manchester on Sunday morning to undergo his medical at Carrington, while Mkhitaryan is currently in London with his agent Mino Raiola as he prepares for his own medical at Arsenal.
Eden Hazard questions Chelsea’s need to add a striker in January
Eden Hazard believes Chelsea have enough strikers amid ongoing speculation the club are set to add more firepower to their squad. According to sources in Italy, Chelsea are edging closer to signing Roma’s Edin Dzeko, and Sky Sports News understands the Blues have also expressed an interest in signing Burnley forward Ashley Barnes.
Midfielder Emre Can says Liverpool can expect a tough match against Swansea
Liverpool Midfielder Emre Can says last week’s win over Manchester City does not mean they can take Swansea lightly this evening. The Reds handed leaders City their first Premier League defeat of the season, playing some scintillating football en route to a 4-3 victory.
