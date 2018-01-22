Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Nairobi Security office forms task force to deal with County thugs

Nairobi County has formed an anti-mugging unit to deal with suspects who have been terrorizing members of the public within the Central Business District. County Chief Security Officer Tito Kilonzo has pledged to get rid of the muggers and assured city residents of their safety .He said the anti-mugging unit will work disguised as hawkers, passengers on public transport vehicles and even pedestrians to hunt down the gangs.

Former Senator Joy Gwendo denies corruption charges

Former Nominated Senator Joy Adhiambo Gwendo has denied five corruption-related charges .Gwendo who presented herself before the Anti-Corruption Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi denied stealing Ksh2.2 million belonging to the Kisumu East Cotton Growers Co-operative Society.She has also denied a charge of abuse of office by using her position as a State officer to confer the amount to herself.Further, the politician has been accused of fraud by forging a KCB’s bankers cheque of Sh200,000.She allegedly purported that the same had been drawn in favour of Kivuli Development Initiative Account at CfC Stanbic Bank.

Universities Union to resume Collective Bargaining Agreement talks on Wednesday

Talks regarding the 2017-2022 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between the Universities’ Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the Inter-Public Universities Consultative Council Forum (IPUCCF) are set to resume on Wednesday ahead of the January 31 deadline. The two parties started talks on Friday after similar meetings scheduled to take place earlier in the month were postponed by IPUCCF Chairperson, Prof Isaac Mbeche.According to a return to work formula arrived at on December 9 when UASU called off a month-long strike over the non-implementation of a Ksh10 billion deal.

Business highlights

Jambojet set to launch flights to Uganda in February

Low-cost carrier, Jambojet is set to launch two daily flights between Entebbe in Uganda and Nairobi on February 15. The move will mark the low cost carrier’s expansion outside Kenya. A one-way ticket will cost customers an introductory price of Ksh11,330, inclusive of taxes. Flights will depart Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 09:10am and 5:30pm every day while those flying out of Entebbe International Airport will leave at 11:00am and 19:20pm daily.

Experts say Monetary Policy Committee will likely maintain Central Bank Rate at 10%

The Central Bank of Kenya’s (CBK’s) Monetary Policy Committee is set to review recent developments of key macro-economic variables meeting today to deliver a much-awaited interest rate decision.Headline inflation has edged below the mid-point 5% target level since the November meeting with core inflation still subdued even after it picked up marginally in December following an uptick in demand attributed to the festivities and an ease in political risk. Growth in private sector credit, although indicating a rebound as at October 2017, was still way off the 7.1% target for December 2017. Market analysts at financial services group, Genghis Capital, say it is against this backdrop that the MPC meeting would have been expected to ease its monetary policy to support core inflation and private sector credit which would trickle down to real GDP growth.

Ex Uchumi bosses cleared of fraud charges

The High Court has cleared three former directors of Uchumi Supermarkets of fraud charges over a failed Ksh895 million rights issue in 2014. Justice George Odunga last week ruled that James Murigu, Bartholomew Ragalo and Joyce Ogundo were charged with an illegality that did not exist in the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Act.

Sports highlights

Alexis Sanchez undergoes Manchester United medical

Chilean Forward Alexis Sanchez has undergone a medical at Manchester United as his potential swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan edges closer. Sanchez flew to Manchester on Sunday morning to undergo his medical at Carrington, while Mkhitaryan is currently in London with his agent Mino Raiola as he prepares for his own medical at Arsenal.

Eden Hazard questions Chelsea’s need to add a striker in January

Eden Hazard believes Chelsea have enough strikers amid ongoing speculation the club are set to add more firepower to their squad. According to sources in Italy, Chelsea are edging closer to signing Roma’s Edin Dzeko, and Sky Sports News understands the Blues have also expressed an interest in signing Burnley forward Ashley Barnes.

Midfielder Emre Can says Liverpool can expect a tough match against Swansea

Liverpool Midfielder Emre Can says last week’s win over Manchester City does not mean they can take Swansea lightly this evening. The Reds handed leaders City their first Premier League defeat of the season, playing some scintillating football en route to a 4-3 victory.