Afternoon business highlights – January 22, 2018

Jambojet set to launch flights to Uganda in February

Low-cost carrier, Jambojet is set to launch two daily flights between Entebbe in Uganda and Nairobi on February 15. The move will mark the low cost carrier’s expansion outside Kenya. A one-way ticket will cost customers an introductory price of Ksh11,330, inclusive of taxes. Flights will depart Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 09:10am and 5:30pm every day while those flying out of Entebbe International Airport will leave at 11:00am and 19:20pm daily.

Experts say Monetary Policy Committee will likely maintain Central Bank Rate at 10%

The Central Bank of Kenya’s (CBK’s) Monetary Policy Committee is set to review recent developments of key macro-economic variables meeting today to deliver a much-awaited interest rate decision.Headline inflation has edged below the mid-point 5% target level since the November meeting with core inflation still subdued even after it picked up marginally in December following an uptick in demand attributed to the festivities and an ease in political risk. Growth in private sector credit, although indicating a rebound as at October 2017, was still way off the 7.1% target for December 2017. Market analysts at financial services group, Genghis Capital, say it is against this backdrop that the MPC meeting would have been expected to ease its monetary policy to support core inflation and private sector credit which would trickle down to real GDP growth.

Ex Uchumi bosses cleared of fraud charges

The High Court has cleared three former directors of Uchumi Supermarkets of fraud charges over a failed Ksh895 million rights issue in 2014. Justice George Odunga last week ruled that James Murigu, Bartholomew Ragalo and Joyce Ogundo were charged with an illegality that did not exist in the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Act.