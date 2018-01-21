Jadini inspired Samurai successfully defend Soldiers Salute Polo Cup

Jadini Nzomo deservedly put on a man of the match performance as Samurai edged Mombasa Island Cargo Terminal (MICT) 6-5 to successfully defend the Soldiers Salute Polo Cup at Nairobi Polo Club in Jamhuri on Sunday.

The match could have had a different outcome had MICT been more clinical in front of the goal. The Nairobi Polo Club Chairman Philip Arungah lead side squandered three penalties, including one at the death that could have seen the final chukka end 6-6.

The 15-year-old handicap (-1) with a commanding performance scored three penalties in the first Chukka to give his side a 4-1 lead. He concluded his goal harvest scoring the final penalty in the final chukka.

Hiromi Nzomo made it 5-2 in the third chukka despite having a relatively calm afternoon. Despite MICT dominating the second Chukka, Samurai did just enough with the defending. Philip Arungah’s penalty goal was the only significant mention in that chukka.

Jadini, who was overwhelmingly voted the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, was afterward thankful to his teammates for making the playing conducive.

“I want to thank everyone who came to watch and take part in this tournament. The empires for putting up with the noise in the field, my dad for encouraging me a pushing me all through and finally to the horses, cheers,” he remarked.

It was a second successive victory for the Samurai team lead by Nairobi Polo Club captain Raphael Nzomo, who won Maria Bencivenga Cup last weekend.

The only change to the victorious team saw Madga Jurkoweicka replace the youngest of the Nzomo’s Amani who had engagements elsewhere with his school’s Rugby team.

Standing on the way for Nzomo’s was the team Arungah, the Davis Cup champions, and the tournament lived up to the probability.

Starting the final as underdogs, the Nzomo side, who had a lower handicap, saw the match start with a goal up for the victors.

Jadini extended Samurai’s lead on the second minute of the first Chukka that saw his side win a penalty after minutes of pressure on the offensive.

Anthony Wahome and Natasha Tisminiesky combined well with the latter pulling one back for the losers in the 5th minute of the first chukka.

The match had a nervy ending for the winners, as Wahome inspired his side to come from 6-3 down scoring two goals in the fourth Chukka.

The Nairobi Club groundsman ended the match with three goals, despite missing one of the three penalties to his side, his coming at the death of the match.

On the way to the finals, Samurai saw off Space and Style 2.5-1, before mauling R.J Polo 4-1 to book a place in the final.

MICT, on the other hand, defeated Royal Salute with a 4-2 on the way to the final.

Tournament founder long-serving British Army Major, Jamie Hayward, was grateful for the increased level of competition at the tournament that was on his third edition.

“In the first two editions, (2016 and 2017), we only had three teams taking part in the tournament, so we have achieved two objectives, raised level of competition and brought out more fans,” the man set to retire from the army in the next two months divulged during the awards ceremony.

“I came to Kenya in 2006. It’s been over a decade service full of fun, Polo, and camaraderie. Long live Polo,” Hayward, in his closing remark, disclosed.