Evening News Headlines

News Highlights

Jubilee leaders dare NASA on oath

A section of Jubilee leaders have dared NASA to go ahead with the 30th January swearing in of Raila Odinga as the people’s president. The leaders reminded NASA that the swearing in is an act of treason, punishable by death. The leaders, including party Vice Chair David Murathe, were speaking at a function in Gatanga, Kiambu County.

Deputy Governors call for role definition

Deputy Governors have called for proper definition of their constitutional roles, saying the simple directive to assist their governor is amorphous. This follows the resignation of Polycarp Igathe as Nairobi Deputy Governor due to conflicts with Mike Sonko over discharge of mandate.

AIPCA worshippers injured in church fight

Five AIPCA worshippers have been seriously injured in church chaos which broke out at Uiguano AIPCA church in Nyandarua. Property worth thousands was all also destroyed in the fight between supporters of two bishops who were in conflict over leadership. Eye witnesses say a group of youth stormed the church bearing crude weapons and started attacking the worshippers. It took police intervention to calm the situation down with the attackers fleeing the scene.

Business Highlights

Sugar millers privatization derailed

The sale of sugar mills in the Western belt has been derailed after governors from the region challenged the sale of the millers citing mismanagement. The governors now want the process to be started afresh with farmers being given the priority. The millers include Nzoia, Chemelil, South Nyanza, Muhoroni and Miwani.

Coca-Cola to recycle packaging

Soft drink manufacturer, Coca-Cola, plans to recycle all product packaging by 2030 in a massive global ambition. The compan has admitted its role in environment littering thus taking up responsibility in tackling the problem.

Shell and BP in Libyan oil deal

Royal Dutch Shell and BP have agreed to annual Libyan oil deals as the North African country continues to recover production amid security issues. Libya pimped the most oil in four years in 2017,although production is still way below the production during Gaddafi’s era.

Sports highlights

Watford blame Everton as they sack manager

Watford have sacked manager Marco Silva, blaming Everton’s approach for the Portuguese in November as the “catalyst for this decision”.

The Hornets have won one of their last 11 Premier League games and are 10th in the table, five points above relegation after Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Leicester.

Spaniard Javi Gracia is expected to be named as Silva’s replacement this week.

Gracia, 47, left Russian club Rubin Kazan in June after a 10-year coaching career in his homeland and in Greece,

He will become the 10th manager to work at the club under the Pozzo family since 2012.

In a statement, Watford said they were “convinced” that 40-year-old Silva’s appointment in May “was the right one” and, without “the unwarranted approach” they would have “continued to prosper”.

Australian Open: Kyle Edmund reaches first Grand Slam quarter-final

Kyle Edmund powered into a first Grand Slam quarter-final with a four-set win over Italy’s Andreas Seppi at the Australian Open.

The British number two, ranked 49th, recovered from a slow start to win 6-7 (4-7) 7-5 6-2 6-3 at Melbourne Park.

Edmund, 23, trailed by a set and a break but hit 25 aces and cut down on early errors as he went on to dominate.

He will face Australian Nick Kyrgios or Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the last eight on Tuesday.

Edmund joins Andy Murray as the only British men to reach the quarter-finals in Melbourne since John Lloyd in 1985.

“Through to my first quarter-final – I am very happy,” said Edmund.

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal beats Diego Schwartzman to reach quarter-finals

Number one seed Rafael Nadal progressed to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open by seeing off Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman in four sets.

Nadal, 31, won 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena to set up a last-eight meeting with Croatia’s Marin Cilic.

Schwartzman, the 24th seed, proved Nadal’s trickiest opponent so far, taking a first set of the tournament off the 16-time Grand Slam champion.