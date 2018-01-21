Afternoon News Headlines January 21, 2018

News Highlights

Corrupt cop dismissed

A police officer caught on camera soliciting a bribe from a motorist has been dismissed from the force. Inspector General of the police, Joseph Boinett, issued a statement saying the officer had been identified and would face disciplinary action. In the viral video, the officer is recorded asking for a bribe from a Makerere University student threatening to charge him with speeding. He damanded for sh12000.

Police seize illicit brew in Eldoret

Police in Eldoret have confiscated over 2000 litre of illicit brew in a rental house in Roadblock Estate. The liquour was packed in 250ml bottles bearing fake KEBS seals. One person was arrested and is expected to be arraigned in court. The public has been implored to provide any information available to assist with the investigations.

NASA leaders storm police station

There was drama at the Parklands Police Station in Nairobi yesterday when NASA leaders Raila Odinga and Moses Wetangula stormed the station demanding for the release of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino. Owino was arrested on Friday outside Parliament Building with assault charges on a parking attendant. Raila termed the detention of Mr. Owino as intimidation on NASA leaders by the State through police. University of Nairobi students had earlier taken to the streets and marched to the station, blocking roads in demand for the release of Mr. Owino.

Business Highlights

World Bank gives agriculture a sh22. 6 billion boost

The World Bank is set to embark on a sh22. 6 billion project aimed at improving livelihoods and reducing vulnerability of rural communities through agriculture. The project dubbed National Agricultural and Rural Inclusive Growth Project will be run in 21 counties. The National and county governments will also support the project financially.

Lawyer challenges Matiangi on betting machines crackdown

Lawyer Muhoho Gichimu has made an application in court accusing the government of ignoring a High Court order to steer clear of betting and gaming machines. This follows the ongoing crackdown on gaming machines ordered by Interior CS Fred Matiangi. In his application, the lawyer terms the exercise illegal.

Paint prices set to hike

Prices of paint could see a 7 percent increase this year, Crown Paints has warned. The paint manufacturer has attributed the price hike risk to global rise in Titanium Dioxide which has led to the shutdown of many plants worldwide.

Sports highlights

Henrikh Mkhitaryan agrees Arsenal move, Alexis Sanchez set to join Man Utd

Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has agreed to join Arsenal, with Alexis Sanchez set to move in the opposite direction in a straight swap.

Armenia international Mkhitaryan, 28, will have a medical on Sunday and Monday, while Chile forward Sanchez, 29, will have his on Sunday.

The length of Mkhitaryan’s contract, and his salary, is undisclosed.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger had earlier said Sanchez would only join United if Mkhitaryan moved to Arsenal.

Sanchez missed Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday because he was travelling to Manchester.

Guardiola targets record points haul

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he hopes his side can pick up a record number of Premier League points this season after Sergio Aguero’s hat-trick saw off Newcastle United.

City, who won the title in 2012 and 2014, are 12 points clear at the top of the table with 65 points from 24 matches. Second-placed Manchester United are on 53 points.

Chelsea collected 95 points when they became champions in 2004-05, and City will surpass that if they win 10 and draw one of their remaining 14 games.

City’s latest victory came via Aguero’s 11th hat-trick of his City career and his second of the season – he also scored three in the 6-0 win at Watford on 16 September.

Athletes flee regional event in Russia as drug testers arrive

More than 30 competitors withdrew from last weekend’s Siberian Indoor Championships in Irkutsk when drug testers arrived at the two-day event.

Russia’s anti-doping agency Rusada will be given the names of the athletes who left the regional competition, according to BBC Russian.

Sergey Shubenkov, the 2015 world 110m hurdle champion, tweeted: “Doping control drove in.

“Is that why a couple of dozen withdrew before the beginning?”

BBC Russian added that there will be no immediate disqualification because no-one was caught cheating.