Evening News Headlines January 20, 2018

News Highlights

Female MPs tour KNH

Women MPs led by Sabina Chege, chair of the Parliamentary Health Committee, have toured Kenya National Hospital amid allegations of sexual harrassment of new mothers within the hospital. The leaders called for consolidation of the maternity ward and newborn unit which are currently floors apart as well as asking the management to practice open mindedness so as toget to the bottom of the shocking issues raised.

Jubilee off Kitui West by election

Jubilee Party will not be taking part in the Kitui West by-election slated for March 26, the party has confirmed. In a statement to newsrooms, party Secretary General Raphael Tuju said the party will instead support Wiper Party’s Edith Nyenze who is on the ballot seeking to replace her deceased husband, Francis Nyenze, who passed away last month leaving the Kitui West Parliamentary seat vacant.

15 injured in Siyabei accident

15 people were injured following a three-car crash at Siyabei area, along the Narok-Mai Mahiu road. 12 others sustained minor injuries from the accident that involved a Saloon car, a PSV and a lorry. According to authorities, the saloon car developed mechanical problems and rammed into the PSV behind it which then rammed into the lorry behind it.

Business Highlights

Kenya Railways cuts on freight charges

Kenya Railways has reduced charges for container transportation on the SGR cargo train in a three month promotional tarriff. Transporters will now pay sh64000 for a 20 foot container and sh84300 for a 40 foot container.

Jambojet to launch Wajir flights

Low cost carrier, Jambojet, is set to commence flights to Wajir town on February 14th from JKIA. The airline’s target group is investors, traders, government and ngo employees plying the route.

Government to inject funds into SMEs for employment

The state through the ministry of Industrialization intends to inject funds into the informal sector with the prospect of expand job opportunities. The funds are expected to grow the SMEs around the country which have a significant contribution to the country’s GDP and employment statistics.

Sports highlights

Australian Open: Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic into fourth round

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic both reached round four of the Australian Open with straight-set wins – although the Serb suffered an injury scare.

Switzerland’s five-time champion Federer beat Richard Gasquet 6-2 7-5 6-4 to progress to the last 16.

Six-time winner Djokovic saw off Albert Ramos-Vinolas despite receiving treatment on his lower back and leg.

Angelique Kerber beats Maria Sharapova in straight sets

Angelique Kerber produced a superb performance to beat Maria Sharapova and confirm herself as a title contender at the Australian Open.

The German 21st seed won 6-1 6-3 in the much-anticipated night-session clash between the only two former champions left in the draw.

She needed just 64 minutes to see off Sharapova, breaking serve five times.

Robin van Persie: Former Arsenal and Man Utd striker returns to Feyenoord

Former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has signed for his boyhood club Feyenoord, 14 years after leaving the Dutch giants.

The 34-year-old is to return on a free transfer after leaving Turkish side Fenerbahce.

The Netherlands international made his senior debut at Feyenoord in 2001 and went on to play 78 games for the club, scoring 22 goals.