Afternoon News Headlines

News Highlights

Mailu orders probe into KNH rape claims

The health ministry has ordered a probe into the security situation at Kenyatta National Hospital following a large social media outcry on rape cases at the hospital’s maternity wing. The CS has, through Twitter, directed the hospital mamagement to submit a report on the same by Monday, instructing the hospital to beef up security security. According to social media reports, mothers at the maternity wing are the biggest rape target by alleged mortuary attendants. The rapists allegedly pounce on mothers moving to the newborn unit at night along corridors and elevators. The hospital CEO Lily Koros yesterday denied the allegations in a press briefing. Members of the public are planning a mass demo on Tuesday to call for immediate securing of the institution and the removal of incompetent officers.

Petition against election of Yatta MP thrown out

Justice Aggrey Mucheule has dismissed a petition challenging the election of Charles Kilonzo as Yatta Member of Parliament. In his ruling, Justice Mucheule further ordered the petitioner, Francis Mwangangi, to bear costs on behalf of both the IEBC and Mr. Kilonzo. Mr. Mwangangi, however, denounced the ruling and vowed to appeal.

Family of man killed by guards demonstrates for justice

The family of a Stanbic Bank employee who was beaten almost to death by security guards in Nyali, Mombasa County, has held a procession in demonstration against the act, which led to the death of the man shortly after in hospital. The family walked from ths Aga Khan Hospital mortuary to Nyali Centre where the attack occured, calling for speedy investigation and prosecution of the guilty guards. The man, Mr. Wokabi, had allegedly relieved himself at the centre which led to the attack.

Business Highlights

WhatsApp closes in on business accounts

Messaging application WhatsApp has announced plans to allow running of business accounts on the app with the target of renue making. While current business accounts enable basic communication with clients, the official business accounts will have extra features like automatic greetings, statistics reports and a customized profile page.

KWS responsible for Kajiado human-wildlife conflict, Lenku says

Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku has blamed Kenya Wildlife Service officers for the rampant human-wildlife conflict in the county. The governor says that the officers have failed in their mandate to manage the animals, mostly elephants, who kill people and destroy property in the county.

New curriculum books to be distributed next week

Textbooks for the new curriculum will be distributed to schools starting next week, the government has said. Earlier this week, headteachers had complained of being stranded on the way forward. Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) CEO Julius Juan has assured the teachers that the books will be available from next week.

Sports highlights

Pele resting at home as hospital reports are denied by spokesperson

Brazil legend Pele is resting at home according to his spokesperson, who dismissed reports he had been taken to hospital with exhaustion.

The 77-year-old was due to travel to London this weekend for a dinner held in his honour by the Football Writers Association (FWA).

Pele – the only player to win three World Cups – withdrew and the FWA said he was being monitored by doctors.

But his spokesperson called reports of his hospitalisation “fake news”.

“He just didn’t want to make a long and stressful trip to London, in and out of who knows how many planes and airports,” said Jose Fornos Rodrigues. “That’s all.”

Pele has been taken to hospital for kidney and prostate problems in recent years.

Australian Open: Alexander Zverev beaten in five sets by Hyeon Chung

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev was knocked out of the Australian Open third round with a five-set defeat by world number 59 Hyeon Chung.

Zverev, 20, led by two sets to one but crumbled to a 5-7 7-6 (7-3) 2-6 6-3 6-0 loss against his 21-year-old opponent.

The German, tipped as one of the future stars of men’s tennis, won just five points in the decider.

Hyeon’s victory sees him become the first South Korean man to reach the last 16 of the Australian Open.

Christian Coleman breaks 60m indoor world record with time of 6.37

American world 100m silver medallist Christian Coleman broke the 60m indoor world record, clocking 6.37 seconds at a meeting in Clemson, South Carolina.

Coleman’s mark beat the previous record of 6.39 set twice by fellow American Maurice Greene, in 1998 and 2001.

The performance is subject to ratification by athletics’ world governing body the IAAF.

“Great start to my career,” tweeted Coleman, who aged 21 is in his first full year as a professional athlete.

It beats his previous best of 6.45, which he recorded when he won the US indoor championship last year.