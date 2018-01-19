Sports headlines January 19, 2018

Alexis Sanchez: Arsenal forward likely to join Man Utd – Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says it is “likely” forward Alexis Sanchez will join Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Sanchez, 29, is out of contract in June and is thought to have agreed personal terms with the Old Trafford club.

“I worked on transfers for 30 years so it is likely to happen, but at any moment it can break down,” said Wenger.

Wenger also said it was a “possibility” United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be a part of the deal.

“I like the player,” added Wenger. “We played many times against him when he was at Dortmund. He appreciated the quality of our games. The wages would not be a problem.”

Armenia international Mkhitaryan, 28, has not agreed terms on a move but was left out of the league win over Stoke on Monday, with manager Jose Mourinho confirming the decision was not tactical.

Federer progresses

Roger Federer enjoyed the kinder conditions of the night session as he beat Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff at the Australian Open.

After the temperature earlier neared 40C, second seed Federer saw off Struff 6-4 6-4 7-6 (7-4) in closer to 30C.

The five-time champion goes on to face French 29th seed Richard Gasquet in the third round.

Federer’s fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka was beaten in his second match since returning from knee surgery.

The 2014 champion, seeded ninth, only decided to play in Melbourne on the eve of the tournament and was well below his best as he lost 6-2 6-1 6-4 to Tennys Sandgren of the USA.

“I think the last 12 days was more than what I could have dreamed coming here,” Wawrinka said.

Stoke City sign defender Kostas Stafylidis on loan from FC Augsburg

Stoke City have confirmed the loan signing of FC Augsburg left-back Kostas Stafylidis until the end of the season.

The Greece international is Paul Lambert’s first signing after being appointed as Stoke manager on Monday.

“He’s a really good left-back and has lots of energy which we need,” said Lambert at his news conference on Thursday.

Stafylidis, 24, joined the Bundesliga side in 2015 following a short loan spell at Fulham.

He scored five goals in 40 appearances for the German outfit but has fallen out of favour with manager Manuel Baum.