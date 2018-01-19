News Headlines January 19, 2018

News Highlights

Boy commits suicide over rejected transfer

An 11 year old boy has committed suicide in Ongata Rongai after his request to be transferred from a public to a private school was rejected. The boy’s mother explained that she was financially unable to put him in the private school but the boy could hear none of it. The first born in a family of three hanged himself in their living room while the mother was at the shop.

Im done with Igathe, Sonko says

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has indicated that he has no interest in holding talks with his outgoing deputy Polycarp Igathe. Sonko says he will engage Nairobi MCAs on the way forward. “His resignation is a non-issue to me. I did not fire him, he decided to exit. We have other elected leaders – the MCAs – and I’d urge Nairobi residents to have faith in us, even as we promise efficient service delivery. That is our prime focus,”Sonko said during a workshop in Kiambu County yesterday.

EACC raids Kisii County Offices

Ethics and AntiCorruption Detectives on Thursday raided the Kisii County Public Service Board office, Human Resource Department probing claims of irregular employment practices in the county. Documents and computers were confiscated during the raid that lasted several hours. “We undertook a search and obtained important documents which will assist our investigations into irregular recruitment of staff,” EACC Deputy CEO Michael Mubea said.

Business Highlights

CA warns of fake software

The national telecommunications watchdog, Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has issued an alert on fake software in the country. The authority’s National Computer Incident Team Coordination Centre says cyber criminals have migrated to third party software to invade privacy, stealing unsuspecting users’ data.

NTSA moves to ease number plates shortage

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has released 4000 number plates following an acute shortage that has led to congestion at the port of Mombasa. Another consignment was dispatched last evening. Thousands of vehicles have been stuck at the port due to the shortage that stalled the registration and clearance process.

Java to expand more

Largest restaurant chain in East Africa, Java Group, plans to invest sh1 billion this year into an expansion drive into emerging towns and in cities in kenya to grow its chain and revenue. While expecting to explore the whole East Africa region, Java’s key focus is on Kenya in a five year strategy.

Sports highlights

Alexis Sanchez: Arsenal forward likely to join Man Utd – Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says it is “likely” forward Alexis Sanchez will join Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Sanchez, 29, is out of contract in June and is thought to have agreed personal terms with the Old Trafford club.

“I worked on transfers for 30 years so it is likely to happen, but at any moment it can break down,” said Wenger.

Wenger also said it was a “possibility” United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be a part of the deal.

“I like the player,” added Wenger. “We played many times against him when he was at Dortmund. He appreciated the quality of our games. The wages would not be a problem.”

Armenia international Mkhitaryan, 28, has not agreed terms on a move but was left out of the league win over Stoke on Monday, with manager Jose Mourinho confirming the decision was not tactical.

Federer progresses

Roger Federer enjoyed the kinder conditions of the night session as he beat Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff at the Australian Open.

After the temperature earlier neared 40C, second seed Federer saw off Struff 6-4 6-4 7-6 (7-4) in closer to 30C.

The five-time champion goes on to face French 29th seed Richard Gasquet in the third round.

Federer’s fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka was beaten in his second match since returning from knee surgery.

The 2014 champion, seeded ninth, only decided to play in Melbourne on the eve of the tournament and was well below his best as he lost 6-2 6-1 6-4 to Tennys Sandgren of the USA.

“I think the last 12 days was more than what I could have dreamed coming here,” Wawrinka said.

Stoke City sign defender Kostas Stafylidis on loan from FC Augsburg

Stoke City have confirmed the loan signing of FC Augsburg left-back Kostas Stafylidis until the end of the season.

The Greece international is Paul Lambert’s first signing after being appointed as Stoke manager on Monday.

“He’s a really good left-back and has lots of energy which we need,” said Lambert at his news conference on Thursday.

Stafylidis, 24, joined the Bundesliga side in 2015 following a short loan spell at Fulham.

He scored five goals in 40 appearances for the German outfit but has fallen out of favour with manager Manuel Baum.