Morning Newspapers Summary

Daily Nation

Nasa in crunch talks over Raila swearing-in plan

The opposition coalition meets on Friday in Machakos in a final attempt to rally Mr Raila Odinga’s co-principals behind his planned swearing-in as the people’s president, scheduled for January 30.

Even as a technical organ of the opposition National Super Alliance sought to dispel reports of divisions over the oath plan, sources within the coalition revealed that talks between the four principals on Monday and Tuesday, aimed at reaching a common ground on the matter, had ended without a deal.

The issue will be discussed afresh during Friday’s meeting at Maanzoni Lodge. Thereafter, the team will proceed to Machakos, where it will launch the county’s people’s assembly.

It is understood that financiers and a few hardliners in Mr Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement are behind the push for the former Prime Minister to take a presidential oath despite the risk of the ramifications both locally and internationally.

President Kenyatta fights to quell rebellion in Jubilee

President Uhuru Kenyatta has stepped in to quell nascent rebellion within his Jubilee Party, ordering members of four National Assembly committees to remove the chairmen they elected against his wishes.

The MPs are Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), who heads the Labour committee, Silas Tiren (Moiben), the chairman of Agriculture, Kangogo Bowen (Marakwet East), Environment and Natural Resources, and James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Broadcasting and Library.

The decision was reached at a meeting of the MPs in the four committees with President Kenyatta at State House Nairobi.

The four have been at loggerheads with Jubilee Party chiefs in Parliament since going against the President’s preferences and working their way to the leadership of the committees.

On Thursday, however, Mr Keter and Mr Tiren remained defiant, insisting they were legally elected as chairmen and vowing to stay put, complicating matters for Jubilee.

Mr Keter, who has taken on the mantle of chief rebel and who takes pride in the fact that he was re-elected despite opposing Jubilee during its first term, described his colleagues as “puppets of the Executive who are destroying the independence of the Legislature.’’

Zimbabwe opposition figure Roy Bennett dies in US chopper crash

Leading Zimbabwe opposition figure Roy Bennett, one of long-time president Robert Mugabe’s most outspoken critics, has died in a helicopter crash in a remote area of the US state of New Mexico, authorities said Thursday. He was 60.

Bennett was killed along with his wife Heather and three other people after the helicopter went down on Wednesday, New Mexico state police said.

A crash survivor called 911 for help but could not say where in the mountainous region the wreckage was located. After a frantic search the crash was found ablaze at a ranch about 10 miles east of the town of Raton.

The Standard

NASA puts in final touches ahead of Raila’s ‘swearing in’

National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga is set to be sworn in as the ‘people’s president’ in front of a million of his supporters.

Raila, who was the Opposition’s presidential candidate in last year’s August 8 General Election, is expected to be sworn in alongside his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka on Tuesday, January 30, at Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

Sources within NASA said the four principals, Raila (ODM), Kalonzo (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) were working with elected and non-elected leaders to plan for the big day.The Standard has reliably learnt that before the ceremony, NASA is expected to announce presidential results of all the constituencies, according to data the Opposition says it gathered from the August 8 elections.

Tough times ahead as universities register low number of students

Institutions of higher learning are looking at tough times ahead after revenues, especially from parallel programmes, significantly reduced.

Universities are grappling with low numbers of students, which has reduced revenue from self-sponsored programmes.

The Standard has learnt that some institutions of higher learning are scrambling to enrol more students into their certificate and diploma courses as they fight to remain afloat.

Rift Valley rebel MPs snub state House meeting

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday rallied MPs from three committees to reject their colleagues who had defied him to take House leadership positions.

The three Rift Valley rebel MPs yesterday snubbed an invitation by President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to a meeting to discuss the leadership of four National Assembly committees.

The legislators; Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), Silas Tiren (Moiben), Kangogo Bowen (Marakwet East) and Alex Kosgey (Emgwen) — did not attend the meeting held at State House, claiming they were separately engaged elsewhere.

The Star

Pope Francis arrives in crisis-hit Peru

Pope Francis has arrived in Peru on the final leg of a two-nation trip to South America.

He was met at Lima airport by Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, who appealed to the pontiff to help resolve a continuing political crisis.

Peruvians have been protesting against the authorities’ decision to pardon former President Alberto Fujimori.

The Pope arrived from Chile, where he met victims of sexual abuse by priests in the country.

The 81-year-old Argentine pontiff said he felt “pain and shame” over the scandal, asking the victims for forgiveness.

Ex-Nigerian President Obasanjo arrives for Uhuru-Raila ‘dialogue’

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo arrived in the country on Wednesday night to broker a deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga.

Yesterday Obasanjo met Raila and other NASA principals and attempted to persuade them to drop the presidential swearing-in ceremony planned for January 30. Obasanjo and Raila have been close friends for two decades.

It was not immediately clear whether Obasanjo would meet President Kenyatta and if so when.

Budget to be algned to Uhuru’s ‘Big 4’ agenda

The government will align its budget to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s “Big Four” agenda, the National Treasury has said.

In a notice inviting stakeholders to submit proposals on economic policy measures for the 2018/2019 financial year, Treasury said the government has prioritised policy objectives under the Big Four.

First mentioned by Uhuru during the Jamhuri Day celebrations last month, the government will focus on the Big Four – food security, affordable housing, manufacturing and affordable healthcare – in what is seen as a strategy to secure the President’s legacy.

Business Daily

CA sounds alert on fake software

The telecommunications sector watchdog has warned companies and individual Internet users from buying fake software, saying it now offers hackers the most common loophole for executing cyber-attacks.

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), through the National Computer Incident Response Team Co-ordination Centre (National KE-CIRT/CC), warned on Thursday that cyber criminals have changed tack and are now using third-party software to deliver threats to unsuspecting users in an attempt to compromise and steal their personal data.

Java to inject Sh1bn into expansion drive

Java Group will inject up to Sh1 billion in expansion drive this year cementing its place as the number one restaurant chain in the region.

Chief executive Ken Kuguru said the firm would open new outlets in emerging towns and within major cities in the country to grow its branch count and create new revenue streams.

The firm will also simultaneously explore new markets in the East African region but most of the new investments are expected to be in Kenya.

Java Group is the biggest restaurant chain in the region with 64 branches, followed by fast-food brand Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Art Caffe restaurant and Subway.

Central Bank expected to retain policy rate at 10pc

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) is next week widely tipped to leave its policy rate unchanged even as banks continue rationing credit.

The Monday meeting comes against the backdrop of sustained sentiment by experts that Kenya’s decision to peg interest rate cap on its base lending rate has eroded the decision-making capacity at the CBK.

Analysts polled by the Business Daily expect the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to hold the rate, just like it did in November 23, at 10 per cent.