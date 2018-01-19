Ciroc Glow comes to life at the 40 Forty Lounge

Ciroc Glow comes to life at the 40 Forty Lounge
January 19, 2018 31 Views

Cîroc Vodka, a brand under the global Diageo family of reserve brands brings to life their new marketing Campaign Cîroc Glow that was launched at the 40 Forty Lounge in Nairobi. The brand has partnered with Fashion Blogger Joy Kendi and renowned DJ G-Money to push the brand to the brands Target market.

Already, innovative marketers have shifted their investment focus to social media and the more disruptive and collaborative brand communications tactics as priority investments that would cut through the noise and deliver lasting impact on the relevant authoritative conversations for their products.

Victoria Mbugua of Kenya Breweries Limited with two Cîroc Brand Ambassadors

DJ UV playing during the Launch of the Cîroc Glow Campaign

Official Cîroc brand ambassadors Fashion Blogger Joy Kendi and DJ G-Money

Enjoying Ladies night with a bottle of Cîroc

Guest Enjoying a bottle of Cîroc during the launch

The Cîroc Glow concept

