Business Headlines January 19, 2018

CA warns of fake software

The national telecommunications watchdog, Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has issued an alert on fake software in the country. The authority’s National Computer Incident Team Coordination Centre says cyber criminals have migrated to third party software to invade privacy, stealing unsuspecting users’ data.

NTSA moves to ease number plates shortage

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has released 4000 number plates following an acute shortage that has led to congestion at the port of Mombasa. Another consignment was dispatched last evening. Thousands of vehicles have been stuck at the port due to the shortage that stalled the registration and clearance process.

Java to expand more

Largest restaurant chain in East Africa, Java Group, plans to invest sh1 billion this year into an expansion drive into emerging towns and in cities in kenya to grow its chain and revenue. While expecting to explore the whole East Africa region, Java’s key focus is on Kenya in a five year strategy.