Afternoon Sports headlines

Grigor Dimtrov beats Andrey Rublev in four sets
Grigor Dimitrov came through a tough match against 30th seed Andrey Rublev to progress to the Australian Open fourth round.
The Bulgarian won 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-4 in high temperatures on Rod Laver Arena.
Third seed Dimitrov struggled at times but won a second consecutive match lasting over three hours, following his five-set win over Mackenzie McDonald.
The 2017 semi-finalist will play either Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or Nick Kygrios in the last 16.
Newcastle United: Amanda Staveley still interested in takeover
Businesswoman Amanda Staveley says she still wants to buy Newcastle United despite owner Mike Ashley ending £250m takeover talks this week.
Ashley said in October he wanted to sell the club after 10 years in charge.
He was believed to have been close to selling to Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners group but talks ended when they failed to match Ashley’s valuation of the club.
“I’m very much still interested,” Staveley told The Times.
Laureus Awards: Mo Farah, Chris Froome and Lewis Hamilton among nominees
Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has been nominated for the 2017 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award.
Farah, who was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year in December, is one of four British nominees.
Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome and Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton are also in contention for Sportsman of the Year.
World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua is nominated in the Breakthrough of the Year category.
