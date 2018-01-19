Afternoon News Headlines

News Highlights

No division amongst us, NASA insists

The National Super Alliance (NASA) has shunned claims of internal divisions especially among principles over Raila Odinga’s swearing in plans at the end of this month. The coalition also insists that there is no ongoing dialogue with the Jubilee administration over cabinet slots. The coalition is expected to hold an Ukambani Consultative Forum today in Machakos county.

Police exams cancelled due to mass leakage

The Kenya Police College has cancelled police examinations following malpractices prior to officers sitting the examinations. Previously slated for the next two day around the country, the exams were canceled through a letter to several regional security heads.

Pope Francis marries couple on plane

Pope Francis conducted the first ever Pope officiated marriage on a plane between two Chilean cities on Thursday. The couple had been in a civil union for 8 years but their wedding plans were derailed after an earthquake destroyed their church. They has initially asked the Pope to bless their union but Pope Francis took it a notch higher by actually marrying the two, who are cabin crew members.

Business Highlights

Bamburi Cement troubled by coast power instability

Giant cement manufacturer, Bamburi Cement, has raised issue on coastal region power instability. The firm lodged the issue with Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter. Bamburi Cement is the second largest consumer of electricity in the country registering bills of over sh2. 2 billion per annum.

Maize flour prices play below sh115

Consumers have been spared the burden of hiked maize flour prices following a directive by the government to retailers to keep prices at or below sh115. Retailers have been forced to make agreements with their suppliers to comply with the directive with millers selling them a 2kg packet of maize flour at sh100-110.

BitCoin value dips

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin on Thursday saw a dip in its value to below $10,000 in trading. The dip did not last long as the Cryptocurrency rose again to above $10000 dollars but investors and stakeholders got to witness the volatility of the emerging currency that promises to revolutionize transactions.

Sports highlights

Grigor Dimtrov beats Andrey Rublev in four sets

Grigor Dimitrov came through a tough match against 30th seed Andrey Rublev to progress to the Australian Open fourth round.

The Bulgarian won 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-4 in high temperatures on Rod Laver Arena.

Third seed Dimitrov struggled at times but won a second consecutive match lasting over three hours, following his five-set win over Mackenzie McDonald.

The 2017 semi-finalist will play either Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or Nick Kygrios in the last 16.

Newcastle United: Amanda Staveley still interested in takeover

Businesswoman Amanda Staveley says she still wants to buy Newcastle United despite owner Mike Ashley ending £250m takeover talks this week.

Ashley said in October he wanted to sell the club after 10 years in charge.

He was believed to have been close to selling to Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners group but talks ended when they failed to match Ashley’s valuation of the club.

“I’m very much still interested,” Staveley told The Times.

Laureus Awards: Mo Farah, Chris Froome and Lewis Hamilton among nominees

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has been nominated for the 2017 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award.

Farah, who was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year in December, is one of four British nominees.

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome and Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton are also in contention for Sportsman of the Year.

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua is nominated in the Breakthrough of the Year category.