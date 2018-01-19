Afternoon Business Headlines

Bamburi Cement troubled by coast power instability
Giant cement manufacturer, Bamburi Cement, has raised issue on coastal region power instability. The firm lodged the issue with Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter. Bamburi Cement is the second largest consumer of electricity in the country registering bills of over sh2. 2 billion per annum.
Maize flour prices play below sh115
Consumers have been spared the burden of hiked maize flour prices following a directive by the government to retailers to keep prices at or below sh115. Retailers have been forced to make agreements with their suppliers to comply with the directive with millers selling them a 2kg packet of maize flour at sh100-110.
BitCoin value dips
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin on Thursday saw a dip in its value to below $10,000 in trading. The dip did not last long as the Cryptocurrency rose again to above $10000 dollars but investors and stakeholders got to witness the volatility of the emerging currency that promises to revolutionize transactions.
You might also like
Kenya’s elections were never free and fair, says Chief EU observer
Marietje Schaake, Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) Kenya 2017 has suggested improvements to the electoral process ahead of the re-run of the presidential election
Wiper renounces Nyenze over Uhuru public backing remarks
Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Democratic Movement has disowned National Assembly Minority Leader Francis Nyenze’s public endorsement of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid. In a statement to newsrooms, the party said it
News Headlines
Junet arrested as police besiege Muthama home in hunt for hate mongers: Police have surrounded the home of Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama who is among Cord lawmakers being sought after
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!