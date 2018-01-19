Afternoon Business Headlines

Bamburi Cement troubled by coast power instability

Giant cement manufacturer, Bamburi Cement, has raised issue on coastal region power instability. The firm lodged the issue with Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter. Bamburi Cement is the second largest consumer of electricity in the country registering bills of over sh2. 2 billion per annum.

Maize flour prices play below sh115

Consumers have been spared the burden of hiked maize flour prices following a directive by the government to retailers to keep prices at or below sh115. Retailers have been forced to make agreements with their suppliers to comply with the directive with millers selling them a 2kg packet of maize flour at sh100-110.

BitCoin value dips

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin on Thursday saw a dip in its value to below $10,000 in trading. The dip did not last long as the Cryptocurrency rose again to above $10000 dollars but investors and stakeholders got to witness the volatility of the emerging currency that promises to revolutionize transactions.