Sports highlights – January 18, 2018

Kenya lose second match in U19 Cricket World Cup

Kenya lost its second consecutive match at the ongoing Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Christchurch New Zealand, going down by 243 runs to the hosts on Wednesday. The team scored 193-4 in their allotted 50 overs with Aman Gandhi top scoring with 63 from 106 balls opening the innings while all-rounder Thomas Ochieng managed 39 off 47 balls. Kenya won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision that would come to haunt them as the New Zealanders setting a high target of 436-4 in their allotted 50 overs.

Wigan beat Bournemouth 3-0 to advance into fourth round

League One leaders Wigan caused another FA Cup upset as the 2013 winners beat Premier League side Bournemouth 3-0 in their third-round replay. The Latics, who stunned Manchester City in the final five years ago and then beat the same opposition in the quarter-finals in 2014, led early through Sam Morsy before substitute Dan Burn and defender Callum Elder struck in quick succession in the second period.

Chelsea advances to next FA Cup round as Blues tie 1-1 with Norwich

Chelsea advanced into the fourth round of the FA Cup after an incident-filled penalty shoot-out win over Norwich that saw both Pedro and Alvaro Morata sent off and confusion over the Video Assistant Referee system. Both sides hit the bar in the first half before Michy Batshuayi broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, scoring Chelsea’s first goal in nearly six hours. However, after Josh Murphy struck the post and Willy Caballero denied James Maddison, Norwich levelled deep into injury-time when Jamal Lewis headed in from Timm Klose’s cross.