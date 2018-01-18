Newspaper summaries – January 18, 2018

Daily Nation

I will form my government even from exile, says Raila

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has vowed to form a rival government when he is sworn in on January 30 even if it is based outside the country. He spoke as 13 opposition MPs said they will have all the National Super Alliance (NASA) affiliated lawmakers to support the oath by swearing affidavits declaring they will only recognise Mr Odinga as president. In an interview with Voice of America, the opposition leader said his oath of office will be based on the results of the August 8, 2017 election, which he claims he won.

European Union withholds Sh3.8bn for water project

The European Union has suspended funding for a Sh3.8 billion water conservation project following reports of eviction of the Seng’wer, a community from Embobut forest. The Seng’wer number about 15,000. The suspension of the EU-funded water towers programme comes following reports that 30-year-old Robert Kiprotich was gunned down by Kenya Forest Service rangers on Tuesday night, while Mr David Kosgei Kiptilkesi, 25, was shot and seriously injured.

Embu council of elders chairman jailed for three years

The chairman of Embu council of elders Andrew Ireri has been sentenced to three years imprisonment after he was found guilty of impersonating an advocate of the High Court. Mr Ireri was found guilty of three counts of drawing and filing notice of motions with purportedly sworn supporting affidavits and another count of unlawfully assuming leadership of the elders’ club. Embu Resident Magistrate Julian Ndengeri however handed Mr Ireri an option of a Sh70,000 fine for each of the first three counts, and a Sh50,000 for the offence of running an illegal association.

The Standard

Nyenze’s widow Edith edges closer to taking seat

Francis Nyenze’s widow inched closer to inheriting his Kitui West parliamentary seat when she clinched the Wiper party ticket during Tuesday’s nominations. The constituency returning officer, Francis Kivindu, declared Mrs Edith Nyenze the winner with 13,388 votes against her sole opponent, Maluki Kitili, who got 2,663 votes. The by-election is slated for March 26 and was prompted by Nyenze’s death on December 6 last year. Nyenze, who had been ailing, died barely three months after he was sworn for another term following the August 8 General Election.

Relatives tried to talk Nderitu out of fraudulent deal

Scrutiny report reveals huge disparity in Trans Nzoia Senatorial results

A recount of votes in the senatorial race has revealed the margin between the two top candidates has significantly reduced. The High Court in Eldoret had ordered a recount in 11 polling stations after former Senator Henry ole Ndiema challenged his successor Michael Mbito’s win. Justice George Kimondo also ordered fresh tallying of results across the county and a scrutiny of forms 38B and 38C to ascertain votes each candidate got.

The Star

Defiant MPs summoned to State House

President Uhuru Kenyatta has summoned four MPs who have defied the party’s directive to resign from committees of Parliament they were elected to head. Yesterday the Star exclusively reported how the four — Nandi Hills’ Alfred Keter, Moiben’s Silas Tiren, Marakwet MP David Bowen and Emgwen’s Alex Kosgey — defied a directive by Deputy President William Ruto to relinquish the seats they had won, against their party’s wishes.

Only Kinoti, Mbugua fi t for interviews, says Kavuludi

The National Police Service Commission chairman Johnston Kavuludi yesterday defended the agency for shortlisting acting DCI boss George Kinoti and Deputy IG Edward Mbugua as the only ones qualified as interviewees for their position. Four people including Mbugua, Bernard Nguma, Bernard Ombati and Milka Cheptinga had submitted applications for the position of DIG.

70,073 students make the cut for varsity slots

Only 70,073 students who sat last year’s KCSE examinations will join universities for degree courses under government sponsorship. Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service yesterday announced it had finished the first selection. The cut off mark for those seeking university places is C+ of 46 points and above. After completion of the first selection, the second selection will begin on January 24. At least 60,000 students will be placed in public universities while the remaining 10,000 will be distributed across private universities.

Business Daily

EU suspends Sh3.6bn funding over Sengwer evictions

The European Union has suspended Sh3.6 billion funding for a water tower conservation programme following death of a herder in forceful eviction of the Sengwer, a tribe living in Embobut forest in Western Kenya. Kenya Forest Service (KFS) guards are said to have used excessive force during the evictions intended to pave the way for a European Union-funded project seeking to protect water catchment areas in the Western Kenya region. The EU had warned the government that continued use of force by KFS against innocent locals would lead to suspension of its financial support for conservation work on the country’s water towers.

French retailer Carrefour set to open fourth outlet at Junction Mall

French retail giant Carrefour will on Thursday open its fourth outlet at the Junction Mall space, which was vacated by struggling rival Nakumatt Holdings last October. Carrefour, whose local franchise is held by Dubai-based conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim, will initially offer a selected product range in a partial selling area of 1,300 square metres as refurbishment work gets underway in the rest of the selling areas. Upon the completion of the refurbishment later in the year, the hypermarket will have a total selling space of 4,700 square metres.

45 per cent of Kenya’s tax revenue to be used for debt repayments

Kenya will use Sh4.50 for every Sh10 collected as taxes in the year to June for debt payments, underlining the burden of mounting government borrowing. The Treasury data show that it will pay Sh658.2 billion for loans in the current financial year, making it the single-largest expenditure and 45 per cent of the Sh1.44 trillion that the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is expected to collect in taxes in the period to June. The debt payment is Sh223 billion more than the Sh435.7 billion that taxpayers paid in the year ended June in what is linked to the Treasury’s rising appetite for expensive short-term loans.