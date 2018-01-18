News headlines

News highlights

PSVs night travel ban to be lifted selectively in February

The Ministry of Transport and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on Tuesday announced the night travel ban imposed on long distance Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) will be lifted in February. Transport Principal Secretary Paul Mwangi said the ban which was imposed in December following a spate of fatal accidents on the country’s highways will be lifted selectively depending on compliance and safety approvals from the respective SACCOs. The PSV night travel will be selectively lifted after mid-February after receipt of a report from a section of the matatu owners who have been co-opted into a joint ministerial implementation committee between the Ministries of Interior and that of Transport.

One child dead, four admitted following measles vaccine in Bomet

A child died while four others were admitted in critical condition after receiving measles vaccines in Bomet county. The immunisation was administered at Mogogosiek heath centre, which is a facility run by the county government. The children’s bodies got swollen after the exercise on Tuesday so they were rushed to Tenwek Mission Hospital. The babies aged between nine and 12 months were taken to the intensive care and high dependency units. Doctors at Tenwek, led by medical superintendent Steve Burgert, said those admitted were responding well to treatment. Burgert said: “The swelling was obviously from a reaction to the measles vaccine administered at the facility.” The official called for calm and asked parents to keep taking their children for immunisation.

Nairobi County government initiates plan to demolish illegal stalls

The Nairobi County government has started demolishing illegal structures to ease congestion and prevent the outbreaks of diseases such as cholera. Selina Ogallo, Embakasi East sub-county administrator, noted on Wednesday that the structures were put up illegally. Ogallo said some were located along Mombasa Road just right after Cabanas and next to the airport.

Business highlights

Massive infrastructure spending needed in Africa, says report

Economic growth in Africa picked up steam last year and is set to accelerate strongly in 2018, but “massive investments” are needed in infrastructure, the African Development Bank (AfDB) said Wednesday. Growth in Africa rose from 2.2 percent in 2016 to 3.6 percent in 2017 and is likely to rise to 4.1 percent in 2018 and 2019, the AfDB said in its annual report, African Economic Outlook. Last year’s spurt has a range of explanations, including a recovery in prices for oil, which helped petroleum exporter Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country.

US envoy launches engagement guide for Kenya’s electricity projects

United States Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec on Wednesday launched a guide to community engagement for power projects in Kenya. The guide, launched at the Vancouver Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Nairobi, outlines how electricity producers can best engage with consumers. Godec said the blueprint is a critical addition to the US’ Power Africa partnership. Energy CS Charles Keter said the government supports all efforts to develop electricity infrastructure in a way that respects the values and traditions of the country’s diverse communities. Godec said th guide from Power Africa is a comprehensive and practical tool that will help developers foster inclusive and mutually beneficial relationships with communities across Kenya.

Nairobi County moves to cut water loss

Nairobi’s County government is working towards cutting water losses in the coming months as a possible shortage threatens to grip the nation. County Governor Mike Sonko has said that nearly half a million households in the city’s informal settlements have little or no access to water. He noted that the situation is caused by water being lost through leaking pipes and poor storage, saying this had created an ever-growing deficit where water supply in Nairobi has never matched its population growth. The Governor was speaking on Wednesday during an ongoing Nairobi County Water and Sanitation workshop in Mombasa.

Sports highlights

Kenya lose second match in U19 Cricket World Cup

Kenya lost its second consecutive match at the ongoing Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Christchurch New Zealand, going down by 243 runs to the hosts on Wednesday. The team scored 193-4 in their allotted 50 overs with Aman Gandhi top scoring with 63 from 106 balls opening the innings while all-rounder Thomas Ochieng managed 39 off 47 balls. Kenya won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision that would come to haunt them as the New Zealanders setting a high target of 436-4 in their allotted 50 overs.

Wigan beat Bournemouth 3-0 to advance into fourth round

League One leaders Wigan caused another FA Cup upset as the 2013 winners beat Premier League side Bournemouth 3-0 in their third-round replay. The Latics, who stunned Manchester City in the final five years ago and then beat the same opposition in the quarter-finals in 2014, led early through Sam Morsy before substitute Dan Burn and defender Callum Elder struck in quick succession in the second period.

Chelsea advances to next FA Cup round as Blues tie 1-1 with Norwich

Chelsea advanced into the fourth round of the FA Cup after an incident-filled penalty shoot-out win over Norwich that saw both Pedro and Alvaro Morata sent off and confusion over the Video Assistant Referee system. Both sides hit the bar in the first half before Michy Batshuayi broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, scoring Chelsea’s first goal in nearly six hours. However, after Josh Murphy struck the post and Willy Caballero denied James Maddison, Norwich levelled deep into injury-time when Jamal Lewis headed in from Timm Klose’s cross.