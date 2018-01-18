Evening news headlines

News highlights

Uhuru urged to mediate Sonko, Igathe conflict

A section of Nairobi County Assembly members (MCAs) want President Uhuru Kenyatta to be actively involved in the mediation of the conflict between Governor Mike Sonko and his deputy Polycarp Igathe. Speaking to Capital FM News, Woodley Ward MCA Mwangi Njehia said what happens in Nairobi will have a huge impact on his legacy and he should move with speed to resolve the matter. He however urged both Sonko and Igathe to put their differences aside and focus on effective service delivery for the residents of Nairobi.

NASA is not interested in a power sharing deal, says David Ndii

Raila Odinga’s National Supper Alliance (NASA) coalition is not interested ina power sharing deal with the ruling Jubilee party, David Ndii, Chairman of the party’s national steering committee on swearing in has said. Speaking earlier today, the economist stated the coalition is not interested in any power-sharing deal at the moment. NASA has refuted claims that Odinga’s swearing in plan is a blackmail to broker power-sharing deal with the Jubilee government.

Transport Authority to enforce strict rules for imported Public Service Vehicles

Public Service Vehicles (PSV) will be required to adhere to new body construction standards by May 2023, Kenya’s National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has confirmed. In the meantime, the road safety enforcement agency said with effect from next Monday, it will not allow the importation of PSV vehicles that have not conformed to the standard, NTSA Director-General Francis Meja told the National Assembly Transport and Public Works Committee that no PSV will be licensed to operate on the Kenyan roads unless they have satisfied an inspection by Kenya Bureau of Standards at the port.

Business highlights

First meeting by High Level Panel on International Migration in Africa pushes migration issues to top of policy agenda

The first meeting of the High Level Panel on International Migration in Africa (HLPM) highlighted regional migration priorities and actionable commitments that will lead to the successful implementation of the work plan of the Panel in preparation of the final report. The meeting was held Monday, January 15 in Monrovia in the context of a two-day official visit of the African Development Bank’s President, Akinwumi Adesina, to Liberia at the invitation of the outgoing President, Ellen Sirleaf Johnson, who is also chairman of the HLPM.

KAA urged to upgrade Isiolo Airport

Isiolo Governor, Mohamed Kuti has urged the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) to upgrade the runway and other facilities at the Isiolo International Airport to enable more businesses in the region to take advantage of the key infrastructure. During a tour at the facility by the Lamu Port and Southern Sudan Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) Corridor Development Authority (LCDA) board members and Isiolo County leaders, it was revealed that the airport lacks sufficient aviation lights to allow planes to land or take off at night.

GSK pulls back expansion plans for Africa

British pharmaceutical company, GlaxoSmithKline is cutting back operations in Africa. The drug maker’s new CEO, Emma Walmsley, plans to make the firm more competitive in emerging markets by ditching her predecessor’s expansion plans for the continent. A GSK spokesperson said on Wednesday that the move would result in an unspecified number of job losses in sub-Saharan Africa.

Sports highlights

Arsenal boss confirms Alexis Sanchez, Henrikh Mkhitaryan swap deal likely to happen

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says Alexis Sanchez’s move to Manchester United is “likely to happen” in the next 24 hours, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan coming the other way. Wenger also confirmed Mkhitaryan’s wages will not be a problem in the potential swap deal and the Armenian is seen as a direct replacement for Sanchez, who is out of contract at Arsenal in the summer.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says Video Assistant Referee system must be improved

Antonio Conte said the Video Assistant Referee system must improve after a “big mistake” in Chelsea’s FA Cup penalty shoot-out win over Norwich on Wednesday. In an incident-packed game, there was confusion on several occasions as Chelsea had penalty appeals waved away by referee Graham Scott. Pedro, Alvaro Morata and Willian were all booked for diving in the box and it was unclear whether Scott referred any of the decisions to the VAR.

Neymar jeered by crowd as PSG crushes Dijon 8-0

Forward Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, was jeered by Paris St-Germain fans after he denied Edinson Cavani the chance to become the club’s all-time top scorer during the Ligue 1 side’s rout of mid-table Dijon. Cavani’s first-half strike saw him draw level with Zlatan Ibrahimovic with 156 goals in all competitions for PSG. The hosts led by 4-0 at half-time and Neymar had already completed a hat-trick before PSG were awarded a penalty.