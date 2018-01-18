Business highlights – January 18, 2018

Massive infrastructure spending needed in Africa, says report

Economic growth in Africa picked up steam last year and is set to accelerate strongly in 2018, but “massive investments” are needed in infrastructure, the African Development Bank (AfDB) said Wednesday. Growth in Africa rose from 2.2 percent in 2016 to 3.6 percent in 2017 and is likely to rise to 4.1 percent in 2018 and 2019, the AfDB said in its annual report, African Economic Outlook. Last year’s spurt has a range of explanations, including a recovery in prices for oil, which helped petroleum exporter Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country.

US envoy launches engagement guide for Kenya’s electricity projects

United States Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec on Wednesday launched a guide to community engagement for power projects in Kenya. The guide, launched at the Vancouver Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Nairobi, outlines how electricity producers can best engage with consumers. Godec said the blueprint is a critical addition to the US’ Power Africa partnership. Energy CS Charles Keter said the government supports all efforts to develop electricity infrastructure in a way that respects the values and traditions of the country’s diverse communities. Godec said th guide from Power Africa is a comprehensive and practical tool that will help developers foster inclusive and mutually beneficial relationships with communities across Kenya.

Nairobi County moves to cut water loss

Nairobi’s County government is working towards cutting water losses in the coming months as a possible shortage threatens to grip the nation. County Governor Mike Sonko has said that nearly half a million households in the city’s informal settlements have little or no access to water. He noted that the situation is caused by water being lost through leaking pipes and poor storage, saying this had created an ever-growing deficit where water supply in Nairobi has never matched its population growth. The Governor was speaking on Wednesday during an ongoing Nairobi County Water and Sanitation workshop in Mombasa.