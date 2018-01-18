Afternoon sports highlights – January 18, 2018

Theo Walcott says Wayne Rooney tempted him to move to Everton

Theo Walcott has revealed Wayne Rooney was a major factor in his move from Arsenal to Everton. The England international sealed a £20m move to Goodison Park on Wednesday leaving Arsenal after spending 12 years at the club, scoring 108 goals in 397 appearances. A host of clubs, including Walcott’s boyhood club Southampton, were after the forward’s signature but the 28-year-old says it was conversations with Rooney, who returned to Everton in the summer after a 13-year absence, that helped convince him to make the switch to Merseyside.

Juventus trying to sign Liverpool’s Emre Can, says team Director

Juventus director general Giuseppe Marotta says the Serie A champions are trying “all they can” to sign Emre Can from Liverpool. The 24-year-old’s contract with Liverpool runs out on June 30, meaning he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of the Premier League. Can is set to hold further talks with Liverpool this month regarding his future, but Juventus are trying to convince him Turin is the best place for him to develop.

Novak Djokovic beats Gael Monfils in brutal Melbourne heat at 2018 Australian Open

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic came back from a set down to beat Gael Monfils as the temperature hit 39C at the Australian Open. Monfils took the first set but began to suffer in the second, complaining of feeling dizzy and leaving the court with a doctor. The Frenchman returned to Rod Laver Arena but could not stop Djokovic coming through 4-6 6-3 6-1 6-3.