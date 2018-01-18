Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Education Ministry moves to ensure all Form One students report to school

The Ministry of Education has embarked on an initiative to ensure all Form One students who are yet to report to school at the Coast do so by latest Monday. The initiative dubbed “Tupeleke Watoto Shule” was launched by Acting Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and will be enforced by the local administration in conjunction with the county education officials. According to Matiangi, many students in the Coast region admitted to secondary are yet to report, citing lack of school fees among other factors.

Bondo MP tells County Speakers to crack down on rogue MCAs

Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda has urged County Speakers to remain steadfast in ensuring that their members are always in order. Ochanda has asked the administrators to mete out harsh penalties on rogue MCAs in order to restore dignity to the assemblies. His sentiments come at a time when a section of MCAs have been.

Former IEBC Commissioner Roselyn Akombe secures senior position at UN

Former IEBC Commissioner Roselyn Akombe has been promoted to a senior position at the United Nations (UN). Akombe, who fled the country after reporting irregularities in the vote tallying proces during last year’s General Election, has been promoted to Chief of Policy Planning and Guidance at the United Nations. This comes against the backdrop of allegations that Kenya was lobbying for her dismissal. Salim Lone, a former director of News and Media Division at UN, said Akombe will serve at the United Nation’s Department of Political Affairs.

Business highlights

AfDB makes compelling case for Africa’s industrialization

The President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, has made a compelling case for accelerating Africa’s industrialization in order to create jobs, reduce poverty and promote inclusive economic growth. Citing data from the Bank’s 2018 African Economic Outlook launched in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, on Wednesday, Adesina said infrastructure projects were among the most profitable investments any society can make as they “significantly contribute to, propel, and sustain a country’s economic growth. Infrastructure, when well managed, provides the financial resources to do everything else.”

Agriculture Ministry warns traders against hiking flour prices

The Ministry of Agriculture has warned millers against hiking maize flour prices. Speaking at the Galana irrigation scheme on Wednesday, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett said the Government was buying maize for Sh3,200 per 90kg bag yet millers were getting the same for a much cheaper price. Bett explained that most millers are buying maize at around Ksh2,700 so the cost of flour should never go beyond Ksh115.

Investors to borrow and lend each other shares following NSE upgrade

Local investors will be able to lend and borrow shares from each other following a Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) system upgrade within the next five months, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich has said. The Treasury gazetted the rules allowing the securities lending and short selling at the end of November, although the notice was only published last week.

Sports highlights

Theo Walcott says Wayne Rooney tempted him to move to Everton

Theo Walcott has revealed Wayne Rooney was a major factor in his move from Arsenal to Everton. The England international sealed a £20m move to Goodison Park on Wednesday leaving Arsenal after spending 12 years at the club, scoring 108 goals in 397 appearances. A host of clubs, including Walcott’s boyhood club Southampton, were after the forward’s signature but the 28-year-old says it was conversations with Rooney, who returned to Everton in the summer after a 13-year absence, that helped convince him to make the switch to Merseyside.

Juventus trying to sign Liverpool’s Emre Can, says team Director

Juventus director general Giuseppe Marotta says the Serie A champions are trying “all they can” to sign Emre Can from Liverpool. The 24-year-old’s contract with Liverpool runs out on June 30, meaning he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of the Premier League. Can is set to hold further talks with Liverpool this month regarding his future, but Juventus are trying to convince him Turin is the best place for him to develop.

Novak Djokovic beats Gael Monfils in brutal Melbourne heat at 2018 Australian Open

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic came back from a set down to beat Gael Monfils as the temperature hit 39C at the Australian Open. Monfils took the first set but began to suffer in the second, complaining of feeling dizzy and leaving the court with a doctor. The Frenchman returned to Rod Laver Arena but could not stop Djokovic coming through 4-6 6-3 6-1 6-3.