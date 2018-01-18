Afternoon business highlights – January 18, 2018

AfDB makes compelling case for Africa’s industrialization

The President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, has made a compelling case for accelerating Africa’s industrialization in order to create jobs, reduce poverty and promote inclusive economic growth. Citing data from the Bank’s 2018 African Economic Outlook launched in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, on Wednesday, Adesina said infrastructure projects were among the most profitable investments any society can make as they “significantly contribute to, propel, and sustain a country’s economic growth. Infrastructure, when well managed, provides the financial resources to do everything else.”

Agriculture Ministry warns traders against hiking flour prices

The Ministry of Agriculture has warned millers against hiking maize flour prices. Speaking at the Galana irrigation scheme on Wednesday, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett said the Government was buying maize for Sh3,200 per 90kg bag yet millers were getting the same for a much cheaper price. Bett explained that most millers are buying maize at around Ksh2,700 so the cost of flour should never go beyond Ksh115.

Investors to borrow and lend each other shares following NSE upgrade

Local investors will be able to lend and borrow shares from each other following a Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) system upgrade within the next five months, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich has said. The Treasury gazetted the rules allowing the securities lending and short selling at the end of November, although the notice was only published last week.