Telkom Ladies Hockey Team bags 2018 sponsorship

Telkom has today announced a sponsorship renewal of KSh12 million for the defending champions of the national and continental hockey leagues, the Telkom Ladies Hockey Team, for the 2018 season.

The sponsorship covers the team’s allowances, kit requirements and training needs throughout the year. It comes just after the team clinched the national league title for the 20th time in a row.

Speaking during the presentation of the sponsorship cheque to the team, at the City Park Hockey Stadium, Nairobi, Telkom CEO Aldo Mareuse pledged the telco’s continued support to the team.

“The long-standing relationship is borne out of our passion for the sport as well as the stellar performance of the team. We are excited about this team that remains the pride of Kenya on the African hockey stage. Over the years, it has continued to grow, withstanding the test of time and competition both locally and in Africa.”

The event also served as a send-off for the team that is leaving for Accra in Ghana to defend their title at the 2018 African Cup for Clubs Championship set for January 20 to 28, 2018. The tournament that will be held at the Theodosia Okoe Hockey Stadium is the 30th edition. The Telkom Ladies Hockey team has won the continental title cumulatively nine times with the last five being consecutive wins.

The team coach Jos Openda, who has been with the team since 1989, thanked Telkom for its support that has enabled the team to continually grow.

“We continue to conquer the Kenyan and African pitches because of Telkom’s unwavering support. We are energized and look forward to another opportunity to successfully defend our continental title in Accra,” Mr. Openda added.

Members from the Telkom Ladies Hockey Team currently make up 11 of the 20 main players on the Kenya National Ladies Hockey Team.