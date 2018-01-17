Sports highlights – January 17, 2018

Harambee Stars will qualify for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, says former team member, Mike Okoth
Mike Okoth Origi believes Harambee Stars will qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time since 2004. Okoth hasbacked team Head Coauch Paul Put, who he said will bring professionalism in the national team. The last time Kenya played in the Africa’s biggest competition was 14 years ago in Tunisia where, Okoth, the father of Belgian international Divock Origi featured as he partnered upfront with Dennis Oliech.
Jose Mourinho set to sign new Manchester United contract
Jose Mourinho is on the verge of signing a contract extension that will keep him at Manchester United until 2021. Mourinho is currently midway through the three-year deal he signed when he succeeded Louis van Gaal in May 2016. That contract expires in June 2019.It is believed talks between Mourinho’s agent Jorge Mendes and United’s hierarchy over a new contract began in October.
Newcastle takeover talks have ended
Talks between UK billionaire Mike Ashley and British businesswoman Amanda Staveley’s PCP Partners over a potential takeover of Newcastle United have ended for now, a source close to Ashley has told Sky Sports News.As it stands, there is no deal is in place between the two parties for a sale of the Premier League club, nor is one under discussion.
