Nigerian Artiste Skales releases a new hit

After delivering mega performances in Uganda and Kenya last December, Top Nigerian Afro Beats artiste, Skales, releases another hit record “KPETE WICKED” to set off East African dance floors on fire. This Jay Pizzle-produced track is off his successful 2017 ephemerides album “The Never Say Never Guy.” KPETE WICKED is a mid-tempo song that incorporates traditional Yoruba acoustics with short saxophone interludes by Rick, creating an overarching groovy sound.

“I am excited to share this new heat especially with my East African family and fans. This is just the beginning! I hope to drop more hits and hopefully some collaborations with artistes from East Africa.” The video shot in Toronto, Canada, showcases Skales adorned in colourful floral prints, celebrating with bottles of champagne. It is a video beaming with high spirits and was directed by Tee Tash. The song sees Skales recounting his blessings, according to him “I feel no more pain; God don answer my prayer.”Said Skales.



Known for delivering mega hits like “Temper” and “Shake Body”, some of the biggest Nigerian tunes to hit East Africa, Skales has been dominating music charts across Africa with smash hit singles “Agolo” and “Booty Language” featuring Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie. He is working with top East African artistes and is set to release more hits in 2018.

