Newspaper summaries – January 17, 2018

Daily Nation

New website to help curb online crimes in Kenya

The National Intelligence Service is in the process of constructing the National Cyber Command Centre website that will help combat cybercrime and secure Internet users.According to sources in the security sector, officers drawn from the NIS, Kenya Defence Forces, the Kenya Police, Administration Police and other security agencies, will be deployed to the command centre to help crack down on virtual crimes.“The site http://www.nc3.go.ke is set to be officially opened 82 days from today and it will also have a section where citizens can volunteer information to the security agencies for action,” a security officer said.

MPs want police chiefs jailed over road crashes

MPs want traffic police officers to bear responsibility for road accidents occurring in their areas of jurisdiction.They are also pushing to have the owners of public transport vehicles also share the liability for such mishaps.The parliamentary committee on Transport is planning to introduce the tough measures as a way of reducing road accidents in the country.

MEPs urge support for Kenya’s electoral process

Members of the European Parliament have called for more support to Kenya so as to strengthen its electoral processes and institutions.The MPs, who discussed the political situation in Kenya on Tuesday evening, also noted that sharp divisions following last year’s elections still persist and the country remains divided.While contributing to the debate Cecilia Malmstrom noted that the October 26 repeat presidential election was better managed than the August 8 General Election.

The Standard

Raila must be sworn in, NASA MPs insist

Forty six Members of Parliament (MPs) allied to National Supper Alliance (NASA) have signed an affidavit in support of the swearing in Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka on January 30. Four MPs from the coalition parties calling themselves Tangaza Msimamo led by Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala said they were targeting over a hundred law makers to commit that they supported event at the end of the month.

Owino: Nairobians should give Sonko time to deliver

A Member of Parliament (MP) affiliated to the National Super Alliance (NASA) has made a plea to Nairobi residents. Embakasi East MP Babu Owino asked residents on Tuesday to give Governor Mike Sonko a chance to deliver on promises he made before the August 8 General Election, 2017. “Leaders are chosen by God, Nairobians should give Sonko time to deliver,” Owino said via a Facebook post. Sonko has been criticised by a section of Kenyans since he assumed office as the Nairobi boss.

Governor Rasanga says delay in naming executive hurting his work

Governor Cornell Rasanga (right) has admitted that delay in naming members of his executive has affected his work. Mr Rasanga is now blaming the county assembly for the impasse, that saw a list of his nominees rejected two months ago. Rasanga said on Tuesday he was unable to actualise his campaign promises because he does not have executive committee members.

The Star

Special team set up to nab gang eyeing bank clients

A special team of crime busters has been established to crack down on criminal gangs targeting bank customers withdrawing huge sums of cash.Daring criminals have been trailing traders inside banking halls and to the city streets where they kidnap, carjack or rob them of their money. The gang has resorted to shooting and killing victims who put up a fight. Police are yet to solve a majority of the reported cases.Nairobi DCI chief Ireri Kamwende has since the beginning of the New Year held three meetings with the new team but no tangible results have been seen so far.

MCAs eject pilot from plane, he later flies without them

Fifteen Nairobi MCAs were on Monday night detained after a misunderstanding between them and management of local airline Fly540.The MCAs who were headed to Mombasa for an investors’ meeting were involved in an argument with the crew after one of them was late to board the flight.According to a witness, the plane, which was scheduled to depart at 7pm, developed a technical fault on one of the propellers and was being fixed but all those aboard had been cleared. Drama unfolded when Ziwani MCA Millicent Mugadi arrived at the airport late and was not allowed to board.

Nairobi water shortage looms as reservoirs drop

Water rationing in Nairobi looms large as the reservoirs holding the city’s supplies continue to drop.The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company now pegs its hopes on the April long rains. Acting MD Nahashon Muguna yesterday said Thika dam’s storage stood at 34 million cubic metres, representing 49 per cent of its full capacity.“Today, we are supplying the city with 505,000 cubic metres of water a day, against a demand of 760,000 cubic metres a day,” Muguna said. He added that due to the water supplied to the city being lower than the demand, they are forced to ration water through the equitable distribution programme.

Business Daily

Relief for County staff as court suspends move to slash pay

State officers working in County Governments have gotten a reprieve after the High Court temporarily suspended implementation of pay cuts and abolished allowances.Justice Enoch Chacha Mwita on Tuesday issued the temporary order after the county government of Kakamega moved to court to challenge the move by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to have the reviewed payments be implemented.The judge consequently suspended a gazette notice that seeks to have payment of the reviewed salaries effected.

Kenyan sub-contractor sues oil prospector Zarara over Sh90m debt

A firm prospecting for oil and gas in Lamu is locked in a court battle with its sub-contractor over a Sh90 million debt.BGP Kenya has taken Zarara Oil and Gas Limited to court for failing to settle $873,561 (about Sh90 million) payment for services offered. BGP claims that it was engaged by Zarara to undertake seismic surveys on blocks L4 and L13 but only part of its debt was settled.Zarara has been prospecting for gas and oil in Pate island, Lamu East.

High Court suspends cancellation of new currency tender award

The High Court has suspended Public Procurement Administrative Review Board (PPARB)’s decision to cancel the award of new currency printing tender to De La Rue.The suspension is applicable until a case filed by Central Bank of Kenya and De La Rue is heard and determined.The order by Justice George Odunga followed separate applications by CBK and De La Rue.The banking regulator argued that since the board has given 14 days within which the review to start afresh, it’s in the interest of justice the decision is suspended pending hearing and determination of the suit.