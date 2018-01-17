News headlines

News highlights

Court upholds election of ODM’s TJ Kajwang in Ruaraka

The High Court has upheld the election of the Orange Democratic Movement’s TJ Kajwang, as the Member of Parliament for Ruaraka.While dismissing the petition lodged by his competitor in the August election Elizabeth Ongoro, Justice Richard Mwongo found no evidence of the massive irregularities cited by the former Senator.

Sheikh Gorsa to remain in custody for 30 days as authorities invesgate

Sheikh Guyo Gorsa, the Muslim cleric whose arrest led to protests in Marsabit during which three people were killed, will remain in police custody for a further 30 days.Nairobi Magistrate Martha Mutuku issued the order in answer to an application made by the Anti-Terror Police Unit Monday, when they sought more time to interrogate him.She however stipulated that should the police fail to substantiate their suspicions in that period, he should be set free.

Muranga MCAs to be arrested over Assembly scuffle

Chief Magistrate Margaret Wachira has issued warrants for the arrest of six MCAs who engaged in a fight at Deputy Speaker Samuel Kihurunjo’s office. They include Jecintah Ng’ang’a (Township), Nominated MCAs Stephen Chege, Beth Waithera and Joyce Wambui, Kagundu-ini’s Peter Mburu and deputy speaker Samuel Kihurunjo. The MCAs had gone to serve him with a letter requesting him to call a special sitting of the assembly to confirm the new leadership, but Kamande dismissed them. A fist fight broke out as two factions tried to occupy the office.

Business highlights

CMA to investigate UK company after investment tracking website suddenly shuts down

Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA), which is mandated by law to protect interests of investors who put their money in public listed companies, will investigate a UK company over an apparent information blackout. Hundreds of Kenyan investors who bought shares of UK company Atlas African Industries have lost all means of tracking performance of the firm after collapse of its website, the only means left for communicating with shareholders.Atlas African Industries, whose shares are suspending from trading both at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and the London Stock Exchange, had maintained the website as the only link with shareholders following its controversial exit from Kenya in an apparent shift of operations to Ethiopia.

Online firms seeking larger share of Kenya’s retail space

Online firms are seeking a larger share of Kenya’s retail space, a new report from an analysis dubbed theFusion African Monitor has revealed. The report, published by equity firm Fusion Capital, notes there is an oversupply of malls in the country which has not attracted developers’ enthusiasm for the sector. The analysis stated that Jumia Kenya, Kilimall, OLX and Masoko dominated the Kenyan online retail sector at the beginning of 2017.

Norewegian company moves to empower Kenyan startups

Pangea, a Norwegian accelerator firm connecting African startups with international investment and expertise has partnered with Strathmore University’s iLabAfrica to launch in Kenya. The partnership is expected to link up Kenyan start-ups from across the industry with investors especially the African diaspora which currently remits approximately $160 billion (Sh16 trillion) annually. Pangea has opened a platform for receiving start-up applications with the successful ones undergoing a three month milestone-based acceleration program.

Sports highlights

Harambee Stars will qualify for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, says former team member, Mike Okoth



Mike Okoth Origi believes Harambee Stars will qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time since 2004. Okoth hasbacked team Head Coauch Paul Put, who he said will bring professionalism in the national team. The last time Kenya played in the Africa’s biggest competition was 14 years ago in Tunisia where, Okoth, the father of Belgian international Divock Origi featured as he partnered upfront with Dennis Oliech.

Jose Mourinho set to sign new Manchester United contract

Jose Mourinho is on the verge of signing a contract extension that will keep him at Manchester United until 2021. Mourinho is currently midway through the three-year deal he signed when he succeeded Louis van Gaal in May 2016. That contract expires in June 2019.It is believed talks between Mourinho’s agent Jorge Mendes and United’s hierarchy over a new contract began in October.

Newcastle takeover talks have ended

Talks between UK billionaire Mike Ashley and British businesswoman Amanda Staveley’s PCP Partners over a potential takeover of Newcastle United have ended for now, a source close to Ashley has told Sky Sports News.As it stands, there is no deal is in place between the two parties for a sale of the Premier League club, nor is one under discussion.