Evening news headlines

News highlights

Police use teargas to disperse Mlolongo protesters

Police were forced to lobby teargas canisters to disperse demonstrators at Mlolongo in Machakos County.The locals in their hundreds had barricaded the busy Nairobi-Mombasa Highway at the town causing a heavy traffic snarl up.They were protesting against non-functioning fire engines in Mavoko Sub-County after fire guttered down residential houses and business premises in the town a few metres from Peter Mullei Supermarket within the town.Fire engines from the Nairobi County Government responded to the incident and prevented the fire from spreading to other structures.

High Court dismisses petition for recount of Teso North votes



The High court in Kisumu on Wednesday dismissed a bid by former Teso North MP Arthur Odera to recount votes cast in the constituency. Odera is challenging the victory of Oku Kaunya in the August 8 elections. The respondents in the case are the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, constituency returning officer Julian Gomity and Kaunya.

NASA MPs sign legal document in support of Raila’s swearing in ceremony

Members of Parliament from the National Super Alliance coalition on Wednesday began signing affidavits supporting Raila Odinga’s oath scheduled for January 30. The affidavit represents a legal instrument binding them to the resolution of recognising Raila and Kalonzo Musyoka as President and Deputy President of the People’s Assembly. The leaders, who had a meeting with Opposition leaders on Wednesday, asked Kenyans to implore upon their leaders to sign the document as they seek electoral justice

Business highlights

Kenya’s financial market ranked fifth in Africa

Kenya’s financial market has been ranked fifth in Africa with a score of 59 percent in the Africa Financial Markets Index.South Africa, with a score of 92 percent is first in the index followed by Mauritius, Botswana and Namibia. The index by Barclays Africa and the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF) measures six pillars of financial markets namely; depth and breadth of financial instruments, access to foreign exchange and market transparency and regulation.

Hemingways Collection says direct US flights will boost tourism sector

Luxury hotel brand Hemingways Collection has welcomed the scheduled Kenya Airways daily flights between Nairobi and New York, saying they herald huge opportunities for local business and leisure tourism.Group Operations Director Ross Evans said the development is a welcome boost for Hemingways Collection as a majority of the hotel’s leisure guests are from the USA. He added that shortened flight hours would also bring added benefits to the country.

AfDB and GH Management Consultants conclude settlement deal and resolve fraud allegations

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB), on 16 January 2018, announced the conclusion of a settlement agreement with GH Management Consultants and its managing partner, Mr. George HANIN. An investigation undertaken by the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption of the AfDB established that GH Management had engaged in fraudulent practices in bidding for and executing a contract providing consultancy services in the context of the AfDB-financed Statistics and Public Finance Institutional Support Project.

Sports highlights

Theo Walcott passes Everton medical

Theo Walcott has passed a medical and agreed personal terms with Everton ahead of his proposed move from Arsenal. Walcott was seen entering Everton’s training ground, Finch Farm, on Tuesday afternoon, and has completed and passed a medical ahead of his transfer.

Manchester City interested in Frederico Rodrigues Santos from Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City are interested in signing Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Frederico Rodrigues Santos (Fred), according to sources.City are understood to be looking at the 24-year-old Brazilian as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho, who turns 33 this year. Having ended their interest in Alexis Sanchez, City now have more money to spend and could turn their attention to signing Fred in the January transfer window.

Germany Central Midfielder Emre Can set for further contract talks with Liverpool

Germany Central Midfielder, Emre Can is set to hold further talks with Liverpool this month regarding his future. Can’s current deal is set to expire in six months, allowing him to leave Merseyside on a free deal. Speculation has mounted over a potential move away, with the player able to sign a pre-contract agreement this month with a club outside of the Premier League.