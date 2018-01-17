Business highlights – January 17, 2018

CMA to investigate UK company after investment tracking website suddenly shuts down

Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA), which is mandated by law to protect interests of investors who put their money in public listed companies, will investigate a UK company over an apparent information blackout. Hundreds of Kenyan investors who bought shares of UK company Atlas African Industries have lost all means of tracking performance of the firm after collapse of its website, the only means left for communicating with shareholders.Atlas African Industries, whose shares are suspending from trading both at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and the London Stock Exchange, had maintained the website as the only link with shareholders following its controversial exit from Kenya in an apparent shift of operations to Ethiopia.

Online firms seeking larger share of Kenya’s retail space

Online firms are seeking a larger share of Kenya’s retail space, a new report from an analysis dubbed theFusion African Monitor has revealed. The report, published by equity firm Fusion Capital, notes there is an oversupply of malls in the country which has not attracted developers’ enthusiasm for the sector. The analysis stated that Jumia Kenya, Kilimall, OLX and Masoko dominated the Kenyan online retail sector at the beginning of 2017.

Norewegian company moves to empower Kenyan startups

Pangea, a Norwegian accelerator firm connecting African startups with international investment and expertise has partnered with Strathmore University’s iLabAfrica to launch in Kenya. The partnership is expected to link up Kenyan start-ups from across the industry with investors especially the African diaspora which currently remits approximately $160 billion (Sh16 trillion) annually. Pangea has opened a platform for receiving start-up applications with the successful ones undergoing a three month milestone-based acceleration program.