Afternoon sports highlights – January 17, 2018

Leicester boss Claude Puel backs VAR after Kelechi Iheanacho awarded goal against Fleetwood

Claude Puel backed the use of VAR after Leicester became the first team in English football to score a goal via a video assistant referee decision as they overcame the League One side 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night. Kelechi Iheanacho scored in each half but it was his strike 13 minutes from time that required the intervention. Referee Jonathan Moss asked to check if the striker was offside before finishing off Riyad Mahrez’s lovely reverse pass.

Arsenal target Malcom Oliveira could be off to Liverpool, according to Bordeaux manager

Arsenal target Malcom could be off to Liverpool, according to Bordeaux manager Jocelyn Gourvennec. The 20-year-old Brazilian starlet is being considered as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez. But when asked about interest in his player, the French outfit’s boss touted Anfield as a potential destination.

Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho retires from football

Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho has retired from football, although he has not played a game since 2015.Ronaldinho, 37, was part of the triumphant Brazil 2002 World Cup squad, won the Champions League in 2006 with Barcelona and won the Balon d’Or in 2005.His brother and agent Roberto Assis confirmed the retirement on Tuesday and announced a series of tribute events.