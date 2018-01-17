Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Kenya National Examinations Council cancels results for 1,205 candidates over cheating

The Kenya National Examinations Council has cancelled the results of 1,205 candidates who sat the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations for cheating. KNEC Chairman George Magoha says nine examination centres have been affected by cancellations and will suffer consequences where there was collusion between students and the management.A tenth school whose results were also withheld has however been cleared of suspicion with Magoha declining to reveal the identities of the affected schools.

Suspected thugs shot dead in Industrial Area and Kariobangi

Police gunned down three suspected thugs were on Tuesday night in two separate incidents.According to officers, two of them were killed in Kariobangi and a gun stolen from an officer last year, recovered.Another suspect, was gunned down in Industrial Area in a botched robbery attempt.The suspect’s accomplices escaped on foot and no arrests have been made.Officers involved in the operation were not injured.

Center for Human Rights and Democracy Director Ken Wafula dies in Eldoret

Human rights activist Ken Wafula has passed away. Wafula, 45, died of high blood pressure on Wednesday at St Luke’s Hospital in Eldoret where he was admitted. He was Director at the Center for Human Rights and Democracy (CHRD).Kipkorir Ngetich, a programmes officer at the centre, said the activist had been well until last Saturday when he complained of being sick.

Business highlights

Nakumatt to be booted out of Likoni premises

The landlord for Nakumatt’s Likoni branch has sued the retailer, seeking an order to pay Ksh59.7 million in outstanding rent and service charge as at November 14, 2017.Nova Holdings Ltd also want Nakumatt Holdings Ltd, the parent company of the supermarket chain, ordered to immediately vacate the premises and in any event, not later than three days when the order is issued.Through lawyer Willis Oluga, the landlord wants a declaration that Nakumatt Holdings Ltd is in breach of the lease agreement dated March 20, 2014.

National Treasury seeks to raise Ksh40 billion through infrastructure bond



Kenya’s National Treasury is seeking Ksh40 billion through one of the largest infrastructure bonds ever offered since the instrument was first floated by the Grand Coalition government in 2009.The offer comes with a 12.5% annual return payable every six months and without any income tax charged unlike the other bonds.It means that the minimum investment of Ksh100,000 earns an investor Ksh12,500 a year, payable in two equal instalments six months apart.

Nuu Mobiles eyes Kenyan market as Hong Kong phone maker branches into Africa

Nuu Mobiles, a Hong Kong-based smartphone manufacturer is eyeing the Kenyan market as part of its strategy to expand in Africa .Nuu Mobiles, which is owned by Sun Cupid technology (HK) Limited, manufactures its phones in mainland China.The tech firm will debut in the Kenyan market by introducing Android smartphones priced at between Ksh15,000 and Ksh50,000.

Sports highlights

Leicester boss Claude Puel backs VAR after Kelechi Iheanacho awarded goal against Fleetwood

Claude Puel backed the use of VAR after Leicester became the first team in English football to score a goal via a video assistant referee decision as they overcame the League One side 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.Kelechi Iheanacho scored in each half but it was his strike 13 minutes from time that required the intervention. Referee Jonathan Moss asked to check if the striker was offside before finishing off Riyad Mahrez’s lovely reverse pass.

Arsenal target Malcom Oliveira could be off to Liverpool, according to Bordeaux manager

Arsenal target Malcom Oliveira could be off to Liverpool, according to Bordeaux manager Jocelyn Gourvennec. The 20-year-old Brazilian starlet is being considered as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez. But when asked about interest in his player, the French outfit’s boss touted Anfield as a potential destination.

Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho retires from football

Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho has retired from football, although he has not played a game since 2015.Ronaldinho, 37, was part of the triumphant Brazil 2002 World Cup squad, won the Champions League in 2006 with Barcelona and won the Balon d’Or in 2005.His brother and agent Roberto Assis confirmed the retirement on Tuesday and announced a series of tribute events.