Sports highlights – January 16, 2018

Reprieve for Gor Mahia as Machakos Governor lifts directive banning team from playing in Kenyatta Stadium

Gor Mahia have been handed a reprieve ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign after Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua lifted a ban imposed on the club on the use of the Kenyatta Stadium. Mutua had ordered a ban on the 16-time Premier League champions after a section of the fans went on destructive rampage around the town following their loss to Sofapaka in their run-up to the league title in 2014. Gor Mahia will be required to pay a Sh1mn goodwill fee to the county government following the lifting of the ban.

Manchester United beat Stoke City 3-0

Manchester United closed the gap on runaway league leaders Manchester City with a 3-0 victory over Stoke on Monday Night Football. City’s lead now stands at 12 points after goals from Antonio Valencia, Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku swept aside Stoke, who had their new boss Paul Lambert watching on from the stands. The former Aston Villa and Norwich Manager would have taken heart from the performance in the first half where the visitors created multiple chances but either spurned them or were denied by David de Gea, who was keeping his 13th clean sheet of the season.

Chelsea interested in signing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January

Chelsea are interested in signing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in the January transfer window. Antonio Conte rates the forward highly, and revealed last Friday that he tried to sign the then Udinese player when he was Juventus manager. Chelsea are yet to make a formal offer for Sanchez, but they do have a history of flying under the radar when it comes to signing players.