Newspaper summaries – January 16, 2018

Daily Nation

Raila role headache derails unity talks

Foreign diplomats pushing for dialogue between the National Super Alliance and President Uhuru Kenyatta want the public to determine the role opposition leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka should play in the aftermath of the elections. It emerged on Monday that lobbying, spearheaded by the US, UK and Germany and the clergy is not aimed at the ultimate formation of a government of national unity, an idea repulsive to the Jubilee Party.

Nasa parties had ‘no deal on sharing slots’

It has now emerged that there was no agreement between the Nasa coalition parties to share the parliamentary committee positions as claimed by some affiliates. According to a document seen by Nation on Monday the only agreement between the principals was on the sharing of House leadership positions where all parties were to get at least a position each in the National Assembly and the Senate.

Two dressed as nuns steal Sh3.5m from Nairobi forex bureau

Two robbers disguised as nuns on Sunday raided a forex bureau in Karen, Nairobi, and stole money amounting to Sh3.5 million in different currencies. Police said one of the robbers entered the forex bureau before an attendant handed the suspect the money in 15 different currencies. The robber then got out and left on a motorcycle. Karen police boss Cunnigham Suiyanka believes the robber is a woman.

The Standard

Judge dismisses Governor Samboja petition, refers it to criminal court in Nairobi

Governor Granton Samboja on Monday got a reprieve after the High Court in Voi dismissed a petition challenging his election. The petitioner had challenged Governor Samboja’s election on August 8, over, among other grievances, the authenticity of his academic certificates. Taita Taveta Presiding High Court judge Justice Erick Ogola struck out the petition, saying the matter can be competently handled by Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, which is handling a similar case.

Fire engulfs part of AMREF building at Wilson Airport

A fire incident was reported on Monday at Wilson Airport. The fire engulfed part of AMREF building at the Nairobi airport. The fire that broke out at around 5pm, destroyed property of an unknown value. No casualties were reported. The inferno was contained by a team from the fire brigade and National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU). According to AMREF Health Africa CEO Githinji Gitahi, fire fighters from the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) responded immediately after the fire started.

Defiant Sonko now rules out dialogue with Igathe

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko may not reconcile with his deputy Polycarp Igathe after all. Speaking for the first time on Monday since Mr Igathe tendered his resignation last Friday, Sonko remained non-committal on the matter but said he was capable of driving the county’s agenda without his estranged deputy. Sonko said the differences between him and his deputy were no longer a Jubilee Party affair as they affected all Nairobi residents.

The Star

Wanjigi, Miguna pushing Raila to take Jan 30 oath

The much-hyped swearing-in of NASA leader Raila Odinga was thrown into uncertainty yesterday after the other three co-principals appeared to get cold feet. Apart from Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula, other key crusaders seem to have either changed their minds or gone slow. Instead, people close to Raila told the Star yesterday that businessman Jimmy Wanjigi and combative lawyer Miguna Miguna have been left as the main divers of the swearing-in scheduled for January 30.

People with HIV more likely to get diabetes

People with HIV are more likely to develop diabetes if they have used some older types of ARVs for a long time. The risk is highest for people above 50 years who started antiretroviral treatment before 1999 or had a longer exposure to older ARVs. A study published in the journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care identifies the specific drugs as stavudine or first-generation ARVs including nelfinavir or indinavir.

Abused Sengwers find support in UN experts

Three independent experts appointed by the UN have expressed concern about recent reports indigenous Sengwer people in Western Kenya have been attacked and forcibly evicted from their homes. The experts are John Knox, a special rapporteur on human rights obligations relating to the enjoyment of a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment; Michel Forst, a special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders and Victoria Tauli-Corpuz, a special rapporteur on the rights of indigenous people.

Business Daily

Tourism bets on direct US flights to lift the numbers

Tourism players are anticipating a rise in visitor numbers from the American market as plans for Kenya Airways direct flights to New York later this year gather steam. On Thursday, the airline started selling tickets for the inaugural flight, which is scheduled to take off on October 28. The national carrier would become the first airline from East Africa to introduce daily flights from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to John F Kennedy International Airport. The Kenya Tourism Board chief executive Betty Radier said holidaymakers visiting the country from America would increase in the wake of KQ’s direct flights to the US.

State to pay landowners Sh424mn for Malindi Airport land

The National Land Commission (NNLC) will next week compensate some 175 landowners for 25 hectares of land acquired to facilitate expansion of Malindi International Airport. NLC chairman Muhammad Swazuri on Monday revealed that Sh424 million will be disbursed to the affected individuals next Monday. The compensation will pave way for infrastructure upgrade that will enable the airport to handle direct flights from Europe.

Truck drivers say other motorists behave badly, cause crashes

Long distance truck drivers transporting heavy loads along the Northern Corridor say they want other motorists forced to adhere to road traffic rules to avoid accidents. They say private car motorists are notorious for overlapping and sometimes blocking their movement. “These motorists don’t have courtesy because they can see the load is wide but they get into the way of the escort vehicles forcing us to stop,” said John Njoroge, who has been on the road since December 13 last year. He is transporting a beer tank from Mombasa to Mbarara in Uganda, which was offloaded at the port of Mombasa on October 19 last year but could not leave the city due to political uncertainty.