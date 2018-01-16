News headlines

News highlights

European Parliament to discuss Kenya’s current political environment following 2017 polls

The European Parliament is on Tuesday expected to debate the situation in Kenya after last year’s elections. Head of the EU Observer Mission to Kenya during last year’s General Election Marietje Schaake said the debate will focus on the current political environment following the polls. The debate follows the release of an election report last week, a move the government protested since it had no input in it and termed it unprocedural, condescending, and disdainful. Schaake released the findings in Brussels, Belgium and immediately attracted the ire of Kenya’s ambassador to Belgium and the EU, Johnson Weru.

Don’t let political differences interfere with your performance, Uhuru urges EALA members

President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday met Kenya’s representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) and urged them to champion the country’s interests as they work to accelerate regional integration. The President told the EALA MPs to forge a united front that will guarantee their success in promoting Kenya’s interests at the regional Parliament. President Kenyatta asked the regional MPs to ensure local political differences do not interfere with their performance while they serve in the Tanzania based assembly.

100 police officers attached to Transport Authority sent on leave

One hundred police officers who were attached to the National Transport and Safety Authority have been directed to go on leave pending re-deployment after recent mandate change. According to a circular, the officers will stay at home for 10 days after which they will report to Police Headquarters for fresh duties. This comes a few days after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the NTSA off the roads, saying the work of managing traffic should be left to traffic police.

Business highlights

Ex Nakumatt employees to set up supermarket in Kisumu

Seven former Nakumatt employees have teamed up to establish a supermarket in Kondele, Kisumu. The retailer, Lemigo Holdings Superstore is set to open its doors later this month in the lakeside city, three months after Nakumatt Mega Plaza closed, rendering hundreds of employees jobless. Benson Olang’, one of the directors of Lemigo Superstores, says he and his partners aim to expand and have many outlets spread across the country.

Government moves to review mining sector fees, royalties and taxes

Kenya is reviewing its mining sector financial policies as the state moves to re-examine royalties, fees and taxation within the industry. Mining Cabinet Secretary Dan Kazungu says the move is aimed at making sure the country is getting the best royalties and fees and not being taken advantage of by mining firms. He says the current fiscal regime is outdated since it was put in place in the colonial times and needs to be re-evaluated. Kazungu was speaking on Monday while receiving a report on an integrated Mining Fiscal Regime, by the Extractives Hub together with Adam Smith International.

Samsung aims to double Africa’s share of its revenues in five years

South Korean tech company Samsung Electronics plans to double the annual revenue contribution from its African markets to 20 percent of the firm’s global total in the next five years, the head of its business on the continent said on Monday. Sung Yoon said the electronics giant, which accounts for over half of the mobile handsets and televisions sold in African nations like Kenya, would set up shops and other retail channels in more African countries and cut product delivery times.

Sports highlights

Reprieve for Gor Mahia as Machakos Governor lifts directive banning team from playing in Kenyatta Stadium

Gor Mahia have been handed a reprieve ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign after Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua lifted a ban imposed on the club on the use of the Kenyatta Stadium. Mutua had ordered a ban on the 16-time Premier League champions after a section of the fans went on destructive rampage around the town following their loss to Sofapaka in their run-up to the league title in 2014. Gor Mahia will be required to pay a Sh1mn goodwill fee to the county government following the lifting of the ban.

Manchester United beat Stoke City 3-0

Manchester United closed the gap on runaway league leaders Manchester City with a 3-0 victory over Stoke on Monday Night Football. City’s lead now stands at 12 points after goals from Antonio Valencia, Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku swept aside Stoke, who had their new boss Paul Lambert watching on from the stands. The former Aston Villa and Norwich Manager would have taken heart from the performance in the first half where the visitors created multiple chances but either spurned them or were denied by David de Gea, who was keeping his 13th clean sheet of the season.

Chelsea interested in signing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January

Chelsea are interested in signing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in the January transfer window. Antonio Conte rates the forward highly, and revealed last Friday that he tried to sign the then Udinese player when he was Juventus manager. Chelsea are yet to make a formal offer for Sanchez, but they do have a history of flying under the radar when it comes to signing players.