Evening news headlines

News highlights

Set up laws to deal with conflicts between Governors and their Deputies, Senate told

Trans Nzoia Deputy Governor Stanley Tarus has asked the Senate to hasten laws that will outline and clearly define the role of deputy county chiefs to avoid conflicts between them and their bosses. He said the resignation of Polycarp Igathe was regrettable but also served as a wake-up call on the need to have clear laws regulating the replacement of deputy governors. Tarus said he wants the current governors and deputies to avoid political conflicts that may undermine stability and growth in the devolved administrative units.

Muranga MCAs exchange blows, again

Murang’a MCAs have clashed for the third time since they were elected, exchanging blows following their differences on change of leadership in the assembly. A group of county legislators, among them the newly-elected Majority Leader Amos Murigi, attempted to occupy their offices at the assembly premises. The were at Deputy Speaker Samuel Kihurunjo’s office to serve him with a letter requesting for a special sitting so that the assembly confirms the new leadership.

Igathe’s decision to step down was premature, says Sakaja

Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe’s decision to step down was a bit premature, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has said. Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Sakaja argued thast Igathje could have “at least tried to explore other avenues within the party or within the county assembly.” He added that resigning should have been the last resort.

Business highlights

25 artisans graduate from Tatu City training aCADEMY

Tatu City training academy has graduated its 25 students in its pioneer six-week course in masonry.The course includes learning in masonry, plasterwork, electrical, plumbing, painting, tiling and carpentry after which the graduates are absorbed into construction jobs provided by contractors at the academy.“The Tatu city training academy has been established to bridge the skills gap in the construction sector, empowering Kenyans and providing employment opportunities,” Kenya country head for Tatu City Rendeavour Nick Langford said in a statement.

Court postpones hearing of Ksh11 million sugar company fraud case

A Ksh11.2 million fraud case against senior Trans Nzoia Sugar managing director Godfrey Wanyonyi and six other managers failed to take off on Monday.This followed the sudden illness of company secretary Benson Kwatenya who was joined in the case. Judge John Kingori pushed the case to Wednesday.

Ksh 7 billion mineral mapping project gets green light

A Ksh7 billion mapping project of the country’s mineral resources has finally been green lit, Ministry of Mining Cabinet Secretary Dan Kazungu has confiirmed. The CS explained that between September and December last year, the Ministry was working on getting the approval. Now the Ministry has met all the pre-conditions that had been set, ensuring that work will begin in March.

Sports highlights

Real Madrid open to Cristiano Ronaldo exit

Real Madrid seem happy to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club, but there are doubts over Manchester United’s interest, says Guillem Balague.The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who will be 33 in February, is reportedly unhappy that promises over a new contract have not been kept and is ready to call time on his glittering nine-year stay in Spain’s capital.

Alexis Sanchez transfer fee opens heated debate

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to pay Alexis Sanchez more than £350,000 (about Ksh5 million) per week, £5 million (Ksh508 million) in fees to the agents and £35 million (about Ksh50 billion) to Arsenal as the club lead the chase to sign the Chilean.City, who have ended their interest in signing Sanchez because the cost of the deal has become too expensive, were unwilling to pay more than £20m for a player who is out of contract in the summer, and unprepared to pay him more than their current stars such as Kevin De Bruyne.

Arsenal have not held talks with Bordeaux over Malcom, insists French club’s president

Arsenal have held no talks with Bordeaux over the potential transfer of Brazilian forward Malcom, according to the French club’s president Stephane Martin.Reports in Brazil claim the Gunners have already agreed a £44.4 million (Ksh6.3 billion) deal to sign the forward, who has scored seven goals in 22 games in all competitions this season.However, Martin insists no talks have taken place between the two clubs and he expects the 20-year-old, who only recently signed a contract extension until 2021, to remain with Bordeaux beyond the end of the January transfer window.