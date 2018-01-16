Business highlights – January 16, 2018

Ex Nakumatt employees to set up supermarket in Kisumu
Seven former Nakumatt employees have teamed up to establish a supermarket in Kondele, Kisumu. The retailer, Lemigo Holdings Superstore is set to open its doors later this month in the lakeside city, three months after Nakumatt Mega Plaza closed, rendering hundreds of employees jobless. Benson Olang’, one of the directors of Lemigo Superstores, says he and his partners aim to expand and have many outlets spread across the country.
Government moves to review mining sector fees, royalties and taxes
Kenya is reviewing its mining sector financial policies as the state moves to re-examine royalties, fees and taxation within the industry. Mining Cabinet Secretary Dan Kazungu says the move is aimed at making sure the country is getting the best royalties and fees and not being taken advantage of by mining firms. He says the current fiscal regime is outdated since it was put in place in the colonial times and needs to be re-evaluated. Kazungu was speaking on Monday while receiving a report on an integrated Mining Fiscal Regime, by the Extractives Hub together with Adam Smith International.
Samsung aims to double Africa’s share of its revenues in five years
South Korean tech company Samsung Electronics plans to double the annual revenue contribution from its African markets to 20 percent of the firm’s global total in the next five years, the head of its business on the continent said on Monday. Sung Yoon said the electronics giant, which accounts for over half of the mobile handsets and televisions sold in African nations like Kenya, would set up shops and other retail channels in more African countries and cut product delivery times.
