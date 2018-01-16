Amani Nzomo, the multitalented young man punching above his weight

Twelve-year-old Amani Nzomo, is a young man punching above his weight.

The Year Eight student at Brook House School describes himself as a sporty person, and true to his word, the young man possesses a diverse set of athletic talents.

The up and coming Polo, Rugby, and Football enthusiast says sports make him tick.

On Sunday, he played a key role as his team Samurai side won the 14th edition of the Maria Bencivenga Polo Tournament at the Jamhuri Grounds in Nairobi.

Amani was playing alongside elder siblings Hiromi and Jadini, and father and mentor Raphael Nzomo.

“I thank my loving and supportive parents for mentoring me into the sport, without their all-around guidance, I couldn’t be where I am,” he said.

“Not only did my dad give me horses to train with, but also guiding me on the basics of the sport once I told him I was interested in the sport,” Amani who name means peace in English revealed.

The youngster, who only mid last year underwent mouthwatering trials with European side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) youth academy, while with his Kenyan club Ligi Ndogo, says he wants to be a businessman when he grows up.

At his football and rugby school teams, he is described as a “fast and tactical player” on whom his teammates can rely on.

The discipline that comes with taking part in sports in the main reason that keeps him going more so in Polo.

“One has to think a lot in this sport, know when to attack, defend, dribble pass, shield, and many other physical tests, failure to which you will cause fouls that will cost your team,” the youngest in the family of three expounded.

Polo is one of the few sports that you can play as a family keeps Amani’s desire to keep learning new tricks with each passing day.

“Just imagine taking to the pitch with your father be it as teammates or opponents, to me it can’t get any sweeter than that,” the articulative Amani continued.

With up to three horses given to him by his dad, Amani says he loves the attacking aspect of the game more due to the power and strength of his ponies.

“My horses are quite fast and with a lot of strength, therefore they make my runs easier during the game,” he adds.

Having taken part in two Polo pre-season tournaments already, Amani will miss next week’s Soldiers Salute tournament as he will be away with his school’s Rugby team for training camp.

“We have a tour of England as the Rugby team, therefore, I will not be around to take part in the tourney,” he divulged.

Amani who is an adhered fan of European champions Real Madrid winds up by saying, the sky can only be the limit.