Afternoon sports highlights – January 16, 2018

Portugal Forward Cristiano Ronaldo wants to return to Manchester United

Real Madrid and Portugal Forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, wants to return to Manchester United. The Red Devil’s former legend is once again being linked with a return to his old stage. The 32-year-old is understood to be unhappy about Real’s failure to offer him a new, improved contract after he won his fifth Ballon d’Or, and with both Lionel Messi and Neymar now earning more than the Portuguese.

Novak Djokovic beats Donald Young in return to action at Australian Open 2018

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic returned to action for the first time since Wimbledon with a one-sided win over Donald Young at the Australian Open. The 30-year-old, seeded 14th after missing the second half of 2017 with an elbow injury, won 6-1 6-2 6-4. He used a remodelled service action designed to take pressure off his elbow, and he dropped serve just once.

Argentina striker Carlos Tevez describes stint at Chinese Super League as a holiday

Argentina striker Carlos Tevez has described his spell in the Chinese Super League as a “holiday”. The 33-year-old, who joined Shanghai Shenhua in December 2016, returned to boyhood club Boca Juniors this month. Tevez, who was reportedly one of the highest paid players in the world, scored four goals in 16 games and was widely criticised while in China.