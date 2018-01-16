Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

City Hall to continue operations despite Igathe’s resignation, Sonko says

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko says operations at the Nairobi County Government will continue despite the resignation of his deputy, Polycarp Igathe. Speaking in Mombasa, Sonko downplayed Igathe’s resignation stating that there are many qualified personnel within City Hall. He however stated that he is going to consult Nairobi residents and the Jubilee Party leadership in the ongoing reconciliation efforts. Igathe quit his post last week claiming that he has failed to earn Governor Sonko’s trust.

50 arrested in Nairobi for smoking shisha due in court

At least 50 people arrested in Nairobi during an operation against shisha smoking are expected in court on Tuesday. According to police, 35 were arrested in Eastleigh while 15 were nabbed on Juja Road and the operation is expected to continue in other places. The exercise took place as the High Court declined to lift the ban on shisha smoking until the petition challenging it is heard and determined. Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu banned shisha smoking in a notice, which prompted some traders to move to court.

Court dismisses 114 petitions challenging 2017 elections

Kenya’s courts have dismissed 114 petitions challenging various results from the 2017 elections. A new reports showed that 268 cases are still pending in court after 2017 general elections were conducted. In a poll status as at January 12, released by IEBC on Tuesday, 114 cases have been withdrawn or dismissed and five petitions which have been allowed. According to the notice, there are 24 petitions for the governor seat with 10 of them being dismissed or withdrawn. One petition has been allowed and 24 cases are still pending in the courts.

Business highlights

Uganda based tech firm in move to boost Kenyan tourism sector by 20%

Dei, a Uganda-based tech company, intends to increase local tourism in Kenya by 20 per cent before the end of 2018 through its social networking platform Dei places.Launched in Nairobi yesterday, the platform helps subscribers to create and share places and memories with friends and families. It was first introduced in the market last year. The platform also aims to be beneficial to Africa tourism and travel stakeholders, as they can market their products, tour spots and activities.

Uhuru roots for skills transfer programmes with Australia

President Uhuru Kenyatta has today met Kenyan-born Australian Senator Lucy Gichuhi and urged her to use her position to boost bilateral ties between Kenya and Australia.The Senator paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.The president said he was particularly keen to see a regular exchange programme that would facilitate sharing of ideas between Kenyan and Australian people. Uhuru said the exchange of ideas should also apply at the professional and cultural levels among other areas of mutual benefit.The President said Kenya could learn a lot from Australia owing to its stability on matters democracy spanning over 200 years.

Nairobi County to recruit hundreds of officers

The Nairobi County government plans to recruit 300 city officers to assist in county operations.Senior Inspector at City Hall Peter Mbaya said the County is facing serious shortage and is currently overwhelmed.

Sports highlights

Portugal Forward Cristiano Ronaldo wants to return to Manchester United

Real Madrid and Portugal Forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, wants to return to Manchester United. The Red Devil’s former legend is once again being linked with a return to his old stage. The 32-year-old is understood to be unhappy about Real’s failure to offer him a new, improved contract after he won his fifth Ballon d’Or, and with both Lionel Messi and Neymar now earning more than the Portuguese.

Novak Djokovic beats Donald Young in return to action at Australian Open 2018

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic returned to action for the first time since Wimbledon with a one-sided win over Donald Young at the Australian Open. The 30-year-old, seeded 14th after missing the second half of 2017 with an elbow injury, won 6-1 6-2 6-4. He used a remodelled service action designed to take pressure off his elbow, and he dropped serve just once.

Argentina striker Carlos Tevez describes stint at Chinese Super League as a holiday

Argentina striker Carlos Tevez has described his spell in the Chinese Super League as a “holiday”. The 33-year-old, who joined Shanghai Shenhua in December 2016, returned to boyhood club Boca Juniors this month. Tevez, who was reportedly one of the highest paid players in the world, scored four goals in 16 games and was widely criticised while in China.