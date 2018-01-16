Afternoon business highlights – January 16, 2018

Uganda based tech firm in move to boost Kenyan tourism sector by 20%
Dei, a Uganda-based tech company, intends to increase local tourism in Kenya by 20 per cent before the end of 2018 through its social networking platform Dei places.Launched in Nairobi yesterday, the platform helps subscribers to create and share places and memories with friends and families. It was first introduced in the market last year. The platform also aims to be beneficial to Africa tourism and travel stakeholders, as they can market their products, tour spots and activities.
Uhuru roots for skills transfer programmes with Australia
President Uhuru Kenyatta has today met Kenyan-born Australian Senator Lucy Gichuhi and urged her to use her position to boost bilateral ties between Kenya and Australia.The Senator paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.The president said he was particularly keen to see a regular exchange programme that would facilitate sharing of ideas between Kenyan and Australian people. Uhuru said the exchange of ideas should also apply at the professional and cultural levels among other areas of mutual benefit.The President said Kenya could learn a lot from Australia owing to its stability on matters democracy spanning over 200 years.
Nairobi County to recruit hundreds of officers
The Nairobi County government plans to recruit 300 city officers to assist in county operations.Senior Inspector at City Hall Peter Mbaya said the County is facing serious shortage and is currently overwhelmed.
You might also like
84 killed in Bastille Day atrocity in southern city Nice, France
At least 84 people have been confirmed dead following a truck massacre in the French Southern city of Nice last night. Among the dead are several children while 18 people
Newspaper Summaries – January 2, 2018
Daily Nation Governors fall short in delivery on 100 days in office pledges Governors have promised to give priority to development projects this year as they race against time to
Sovereign debt crisis thwarts vision 2030 agenda for sustainable development
Kenya and its global counterparts need a new mechanism to deal with sovereign debt crises, which represent a growing danger to the economic stability of many developing countries and would
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!