Afternoon business highlights – January 16, 2018

Uganda based tech firm in move to boost Kenyan tourism sector by 20%

Dei, a Uganda-based tech company, intends to increase local tourism in Kenya by 20 per cent before the end of 2018 through its social networking platform Dei places.Launched in Nairobi yesterday, the platform helps subscribers to create and share places and memories with friends and families. It was first introduced in the market last year. The platform also aims to be beneficial to Africa tourism and travel stakeholders, as they can market their products, tour spots and activities.

Uhuru roots for skills transfer programmes with Australia

President Uhuru Kenyatta has today met Kenyan-born Australian Senator Lucy Gichuhi and urged her to use her position to boost bilateral ties between Kenya and Australia.The Senator paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.The president said he was particularly keen to see a regular exchange programme that would facilitate sharing of ideas between Kenyan and Australian people. Uhuru said the exchange of ideas should also apply at the professional and cultural levels among other areas of mutual benefit.The President said Kenya could learn a lot from Australia owing to its stability on matters democracy spanning over 200 years.

Nairobi County to recruit hundreds of officers

The Nairobi County government plans to recruit 300 city officers to assist in county operations.Senior Inspector at City Hall Peter Mbaya said the County is facing serious shortage and is currently overwhelmed.