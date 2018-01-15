Sports highlights – January 15, 2018

Bournemouth beat Arsenal 2-1 as Gunners slip up without Alexis Sanchez
Bournemouth deepened Arsenal’s misery with a 2-1 comeback victory on an afternoon when Alexis Sanchez’s January exit appeared ever closer. Hector Bellerin’s scruffy finish to a fine move (52) looked like sealing a morale-boosting win for a side without the omitted contract rebel, but the hosts completed a second-half turnaround through Callum Wilson (70) and Jordon Ibe (74) to boost their survival hopes and further dent Arsenal’s top-four ambitions.
Real Sociedad falls 2-4 to Barcelona as Luis Suarez scores twice in comeback win
Luis Suarez scored twice as Barcelona battled back from a 2-0 deficit to win 4-2 against Real Sociedad and end their 11-year winless run at the Anoeta. Real Sociedad were unbeaten in seven home games against Barcelona and looked on course to beat them again thanks to first-half goals from Willian Jose and Juanmi. Paulinho pulled one back for the visitors on the stroke of half-time before a double from Luis Suarez and a late free-kick from Lionel Messi capped a remarkable turnaround.
Chelsea interested in signing Andy Carroll from West Ham this month
Chelsea’s eagerness to freshen up their forward ranks could prompt a renewed attempt to secure Andy Carroll from West Ham United before the end of the transfer window. The Premier League champions endured a third successive goalless draw, for the first time in their history, against Leicester City on Saturday with fatigue blunting the players’ form. Álvaro Morata has scored only twice in the top flight since mid-November and has gone five games without a goal while Eden Hazard, upon whom this side have come to over-rely, has been substituted in each of the past four games he has started.
