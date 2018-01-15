Newspaper summaries – January 15, 2018

Daily Nation

Nasa holds crisis talks over Raila swearing-in plan

Principals of the National Super Alliance will meet on Monday to sort out differences surrounding the planned swearing-in of opposition leader Raila Odinga as the people’s president, and complaints by Wiper Democratic Movement over the sharing of parliamentary leadership positions. Mr Odinga and his co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula will seek to calm nerves in the opposition after Mr Miguna Miguna, a key player in the coalition’s resistance wing, sensationally claimed on Twitter at the weekend that Mr Musyoka and Mr Wetang’ula had been holding night meetings with Jubilee leaders.

University lecturers threaten new strike in row over CBA

Learning in public universities could be paralysed again this semester following emerging disagreements between the University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) and their employer over negotiations on the 2017-2021 collective bargaining agreement. The Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum of the Federation of Kenya Employers last week postponed the launch of the negotiations to Friday this week, citing unavoidable circumstances.

Power, tender wars at the centre of Nairobi County crisis

Differences in tendering, accusations of collusion with State House to usurp powers, and battle for control of operations at City Hall contributed to the short-lived political marriage between Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his deputy Polycarp Igathe, the Nation has learnt. This came as Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja said there were plans by county’s elected leaders to reach out to Mr Igathe to try and convince him to rescind his decision to resign.

The Standard

Locals to wait little longer before Governor Ojaamong names new county executives

Locals will have to wait a little longer before Governor Sospeter Ojaamong names new county executives. Governor Ojaamong has said he will unveil new County Executive Committee members (CECs) and chief officers after a petition challenging his victory is delivered on February 5. Reports indicate that only three of the former county executives may be retained while seven are likely to lose their jobs. The reports further say of the current 16 chief officers, only three are likely to survive.

Governor Sang on spot over Sh120 million worth of drugs

Nandi residents have raised the alarm over shortage of drugs that has hit public health facilities over the past three weeks. The shortage has affected about 150 health facilities out of the 196 across the county, with patients forced to buy drugs from private chemists. County residents and leaders now want Governor Stephen Sang to explain the whereabouts of Sh120 million worth of drugs and medical supplies that he announced publicly that he had procured for use in public hospitals.

Families of accident victims appeal for help

The families of nine people who died in an accident on the Nyeri-Nyahururu road last Tuesday evening are appealing for help to bury their loved ones. The families said they could not afford to cater for hospital, mortuary and burial expenses as they lived in abject poverty. According to the burial committee co-ordinator, Wambugu Karinga, at least Sh800,000 was needed to bury the victims.

The Star

Vacant Form One slots to be filled this Friday

The second selection of Form One slots will be conducted on Friday. The drive will involve school heads seeking to fill slots of students selected to join various institutions, but who failed to report. In a statement on Saturday, Education PS Belio Kipsang said students who will be selected during the replacement drive will be expected to report to school by January 23. “Consequently, the replacement exercise will be carried out on January 19 and not on January 17 as communicated earlier by the ministry,” the letter reads.

Kenya risks ban over airlines flouting cargo freight rules

A week after the Star revealed how aircraft operators at Wilson and the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport flout cargo carriage rules, nothing has changed. Business continues as usual, with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority uninterested in dealing with a problem that has the potential to affect KQ’s expected direct flights to the United States. Air Operator Certificate holders who provide freight services blatantly disregard regulations that guide cargo carriage.

Uhuru tells Sonko to serve city after Igathe’s surprise departure

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to focus on service delivery. This comes three days after Sonko’s deputy Polycarp Igathe said he is resigning. According to sources close to the county boss, he had a lengthy telephone conversation with the President, who had sought to find out why Igathe decided to quit. Igathe had said he failed to earn Sonko’s trust. Unconfirmed reports, however, say the real reason behind his resignation is that he is likely headed to managing business mogul Chris Kirubi’s empire.

Business Daily

No relief at the pumps for motorists and households

Motorists and households will have to dig deeper into their pockets following a sharp increase in petroleum prices on Sunday. Super petrol increased by Sh2.13, diesel Sh2.39 while kerosene shot up by Sh3.36 per litre respectively, highlighting the pain that motorists and poor households will have to bear at the pump stations for the next 30 days. The maximum pump prices in Kenya rose for the fifth straight month in the January fuel review by the energy regulator. In the month of December, the price of super petrol jumped the most by Sh1.47 per litre, while diesel and kerosene added Sh0.03 and Sh0.19 per litre respectively.

Sugar importer in Sh2.5bn tax dispute says he has complied with KRA demands

A sugar importer at the centre of Sh2.5 billion tax dispute in court has complied with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) directives on the storage of 40,000 metric tonnes of Brazilian brown sugar to be offloaded from a ship to a private warehouse but has protested some of the conditions. Darasa Investments Limited, the sugar importer, in a letter to KRA lawyer says that in conjunction with JB Maina Warehouse where the court directed the sugar to be offloaded, records of the consignment will be maintained.

Governors endorse EU and Kenya partnership to conserve water towers

Three governors have pledged their support towards Sh3.6 billion six-year European Union funding programme to rehabilitate water towers in 11 counties. Addressing a conservation meeting attended by EU delegation to Kenya together with Environment Cabinet Secretary Judi Wakhungu in an Eldoret Hotel, governors Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo-Marakwet) Wilbur Ottichilo (Vihiga), host Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu) and Kisumu County Deputy Governor Mathews Owili who represented Prof Anyang Nyong’o, said it was their resolve to give the undertaking a green light.