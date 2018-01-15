News headlines

News highlights

Raila’s swearing in ceremony will help curb election malpractices, says Rasanga

Election malpractices are bound to escalate in future if opposition party leader Raila Odinga is not sworn-in, Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga has said. The NASA coalition chief and his deputy, Kalonzo Musyoka are to be inaugurated as leaders of the People’s Republic of Kenya on January 30. Rasanga has urged NASA leaders to remain united against theirrval from the ruling Jubilee Party.

DP Ruto calls for peace among voters, urges Kenyans to support the government

Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to remain united following a prolonged and somewhat shakey electioneering period. Ruto was speaking at Faith Evangelists Ministries Family Church in Karen, Nairobi. “As a country we must be united and hope for a better future,” the Deputy Prsident said.

Nairobi County government moves to resolve previous regime’s alleged mistakes

The Nairobi County Government is expected to file a petition at the High Court this morning seeking a moratorium allowing Governor Mike Sonko to audit previous pending payments amounting to Ksh60 billion. In his suit papers, City Hall’s advocate Thomas Letangule says the previous administration of the Nairobi City County and the defunct Nairobi City Council incurred huge amounts of debt which have continued to accrue at exorbitant interest. He states there are hundreds of arrest warrants for imprisonment against county officials and these pose a great threat to the functions of the county government and the greater public. He says arresting and detaining the county officials has the potential of bringing to a standstill or throwing into disarray the functioning of Nairobi County Government.

Business highlights

Cost of fuel rises

The Energy Regulatory Commission on Sunday revised the maximum cost of fuel drivers will pay at the pump upwards. According to the monthly review, super petrol will retail at Ksh106.30 in Nairobi after a Ksh2.13 increase, diesel goes up by Ksh2.39 and kerosene also goes up by Ksh3.36. ERC says the move follows an increase in the landed cost of imported fuel. Landing costs of imported petrol increased by 3.99 per cent as compared to December 2017 while costs of imported diesel went up by 4.63 and kerosene by 6.36 per cent respectively.

Motorcycle sales up 61%

Motorcycle sales surgedby 61% in the nine months to September 2017, data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has revealed. During the review period, Kenyans bought motorcycles worth Ksh9.2 billion, up from Ksh5.8 billion recorded in the previous year. Dealers sold 163,883 bikes, up from 100,425 units sold in a similar period in 2016.

Kenya Airways stock up 11% following US flights announcement

National carrier Kenya Airways saw its stock jump 11% last week after the announcement that the airline will launch direct flights to the US later this year. The gains last week saw KQ’s market cap rise by Ksh9.7 billion to Ksh98.3 billion. KQ, as the airline is known by its international code, announced last Wednesday that it would start daily flights between Nairobi and New York in October, with tickets already on sale. The airline’s stock closed Friday at Ksh17.30 a share, up from Ksh15.60 at the beginning of the week.

Sports highlights

Bournemouth beat Arsenal 2-1 as Gunners slip up without Alexis Sanchez

Bournemouth deepened Arsenal’s misery with a 2-1 comeback victory on an afternoon when Alexis Sanchez’s January exit appeared ever closer. Hector Bellerin’s scruffy finish to a fine move (52) looked like sealing a morale-boosting win for a side without the omitted contract rebel, but the hosts completed a second-half turnaround through Callum Wilson (70) and Jordon Ibe (74) to boost their survival hopes and further dent Arsenal’s top-four ambitions.

Real Sociedad falls 2-4 to Barcelona as Luis Suarez scores twice in comeback win

Luis Suarez scored twice as Barcelona battled back from a 2-0 deficit to win 4-2 against Real Sociedad and end their 11-year winless run at the Anoeta. Real Sociedad were unbeaten in seven home games against Barcelona and looked on course to beat them again thanks to first-half goals from Willian Jose and Juanmi. Paulinho pulled one back for the visitors on the stroke of half-time before a double from Luis Suarez and a late free-kick from Lionel Messi capped a remarkable turnaround.

Chelsea interested in signing Andy Carroll from West Ham this month

Chelsea’s eagerness to freshen up their forward ranks could prompt a renewed attempt to secure Andy Carroll from West Ham United before the end of the transfer window. The Premier League champions endured a third successive goalless draw, for the first time in their history, against Leicester City on Saturday with fatigue blunting the players’ form. Álvaro Morata has scored only twice in the top flight since mid-November and has gone five games without a goal while Eden Hazard, upon whom this side have come to over-rely, has been substituted in each of the past four games he has started.