Evening news headlines

News highlights

Nyenze’s widow, Nyiva Mwendwa’s son to fight for Wiper Kitui West MP ticket

Edith Nyenze, widow of the late Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze, will fight out for the Wiper ticket Maluki Kitili in primaries slated for tomorrow. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) set March 26 for the by-election which followed Nyenze’s death on December 6.See: Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze is deadAlso read: Kitui West MP by-election to replace Nyenze set for March 26 – IEBCKitili is the son of Kitui woman representative Nyiva Mwendwa.

Ban on shisha remains in force as High Court refuses to lift restriction set by Health Ministry

The ban on shisha is still in force following the High Court’s refusal to lift the restriction imposed by Health CS Cleopa Mailu last December.Judge Roselyn Aburili declined to suspend the directive until the matter is fully heard and will give all parties an opportunity to lay out their case.The judge was not convinced that a stay order would be necessary at this stage of the case.According to Justice Aburili, if the court grants the prayers of the shisha traders, any losses that might be incurred due to loss of business and employment can be compensated.The case will be mentioned next Monday for further directions.

Sonko promises to ensure 24 hour water supply in Nairobi

Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko has vowed to ensure a 24 hour water supply in the County. Speaking earlier today, the Governor stated that Nairobi’s water supply has never matched its population growth. This has generated an ever-growing deficit. He argued that nearly half of the water distributed through the system is ‘non-revenue water’. This means that it is either not billed through theft or it is lost through leaking pipes and poor storage.

Business highlights

Trade Unions lobby threatens government with direct confrontation from workers following hike in fuel prices

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) has threatened the government wiht ‘direct confrontation from workers’ if the State does not intervene to put a stop to the perpetual increase in oil prices. COTU’s move follows an upward adjustment of fuel prices by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) over the weekend with super petrol now set to cost Sh106.30 per litre, Sh94.82 for diesel and Sh74.78 a litre for kerosene in Nairobi.

Kirinyaga County in plans to boost coffee production returns

Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru says the county has met local and foreign investors to explore the possibility of setting up a coffee processing plant that will ensure value addition, improve returns for farmers and create jobs for locals. The county has said this will be done through public private partnerships (PPPs) as part of interventions that are lined-up to improve production in a sector that has faced numerous challenges including poor yields and fluctuation of prices.

State increases disability fund to Ksh300 million

The government has agreed to increase its annual allocation to the National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya (NFDK) from Ksh200 million to Ksh300 million, the board’s chairperson Kristina Pratt has said. Speaking earlier today, she said the government is committed to reducing the suffering persons living with disabilities undergo by providing kits.

Sports highlights

Wales appoint Ryan Giggs as Manager

Wales have confirmed Ryan Giggs as their new manager on a four-year contract.Giggs will be taking on his first major managerial role, his only experience so far having come in a four-game stint in interim charge of Manchester United after David Moyes was sacked.The 44-year-old was capped 64 times by Wales in his 24-year professional career, scoring 12 goals.

Stoke appoint Paul Lambert as replacement Mnager for sacked Mark Hughes

Paul Lambert has been appointed as the new Stoke City manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.Lambert’s appointment comes just over a week after the Potters sacked Mark Hughes in the wake of their FA Cup exit at the hands of League Two side Coventry.The Premier League club were linked with a host of managers after Hughes’ departure, but saw Gary Rowett sign a new deal at Derby and were then turned down by Quique Sanchez Flores and Martin O’Neill.

Arsenal optimistic of signing Borussia star, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang



Arsenal are optimistic of signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for 60m euros (£53.4m) in the January window, according to Guillem Balague.Aubameyang is Arsenal’s first choice to replace Alexis Sanchez if the Chile international leaves, Sky in Italy reported earlier this month, and the 28-year-old was left out of the Dortmund squad for their match against Wolfsburg on Sunday for disciplinary reasons.