Business highlights – January 15, 2018

Cost of fuel rises

The Energy Regulatory Commission on Sunday revised the maximum cost of fuel drivers will pay at the pump upwards. According to the monthly review, super petrol will retail at Ksh106.30 in Nairobi after a Ksh2.13 increase, diesel goes up by Ksh2.39 and kerosene also goes up by Ksh3.36. ERC says the move follows an increase in the landed cost of imported fuel. Landing costs of imported petrol increased by 3.99 per cent as compared to December 2017 while costs of imported diesel went up by 4.63 and kerosene by 6.36 per cent respectively.

Motorcycle sales up 61%

Motorcycle sales surgedby 61% in the nine months to September 2017, data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has revealed. During the review period, Kenyans bought motorcycles worth Ksh9.2 billion, up from Ksh5.8 billion recorded in the previous year. Dealers sold 163,883 bikes, up from 100,425 units sold in a similar period in 2016.

Kenya Airways stock up 11% following US flights announcement

National carrier Kenya Airways saw its stock jump 11% last week after the announcement that the airline will launch direct flights to the US later this year. The gains last week saw KQ’s market cap rise by Ksh9.7 billion to Ksh98.3 billion. KQ, as the airline is known by its international code, announced last Wednesday that it would start daily flights between Nairobi and New York in October, with tickets already on sale. The airline’s stock closed Friday at Ksh17.30 a share, up from Ksh15.60 at the beginning of the week.