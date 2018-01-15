Afternoon sports highlights – January 15, 2018

Former England Striker Cyrille Regis dead at 59
Former England international striker Cyrille Regis has died at the age of 59. Regis, who played more than 200 times for both West Brom and Coventry, passed away on Sunday after suffering a heart attack. He was born in French Guiana in 1958 and moved to England with the rest of his family as a young child, playing youth football in London for Molesey and Hayes.
Man Utd’s secret year-long approach for Alexis Sanchez to pay off with Ksh5.7 billion deal
United are closing in on a £40m deal to sign Sanchez from under the nose of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. They are increasingly confident of landing the Arsenal ace after offering him a long-term deal worth up to £300,000-a-week. United’s interest only became public knowledge last week.
Diego Carlos sent off as Nantes falls 0-1 to PSG
Paris St-Germain’s latest Ligue 1 win ended in controversy as the referee aimed a kick at a Nantes player after they collided – then sent him off. Nantes finished the game with 10 men as defender Diego Carlos was shown a second yellow card in injury time after the incident with referee Tony Chapron. Nantes chairman Waldemar Kita said Chapron should be banned for six months for the “scandalous” decision.
