Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Marsabit cleric expected in court to face terror related charges

A Muslim cleric who was arrested in Marsabit Town over the weekend is expected in court Monday to face terror related charges. Sheikh Guyo Gorsa was flown to Nairobi where he is expected to be charged. Gorsa was arrested in the town centre and the youth, most of whom were his madrassa students, followed him to the police station demanding his release. After his arrest, some locals destroyed property including a Catholic church and local KCB Bank with most of the protestors being students of a madrassa he taught.

Siblings die in Siaya after consuming cassava

Three children have died in Ugunja, Siaya county after consuming cassava. Three others are undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Their father John Onyango reported to have bought the cassava from a neighbour for their Sunday evening meal. After the meal, the children started complaining of stomachache and were rushed to a local hospital. Health officers in Siaya County have started investigations to ascertain what caused the death. The children who died are three, seven and ten years old.

Wajir Governor Abdi appeals High court decision nullifying his win

Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi has filed an appeal against the High court’s decision to nullify his August 8 win. The governor on Monday said the judgement was controversial and thus, he has many grounds of appeal. Governor Abdi was the first county chief to lose his seat following a petition filed by former governor Ahmed Abdullahi. Justice Alfred Mabeya on Friday ruled that Abdi (Jubilee Party) was not validly elected because he did not have a valid degree certificate.

Business highlights

Urban Development Ministry in Ksh 2.6 trillion plan to build 1 million houses

Kenya’s Housing and Urban Development Ministry has shortlisted 35 firms to partner with the government in building 1 million houses over the next five years at a cost of Ksh2.6 trillion. Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Cabinet Secretary James Macharia says the government will leverage on the private sector to source the funds and execute the project. The Cabinet Secretary said that a total of 60 construction companies from the private sector had come forward to be part of the project with the ministry shortlisting 35 based on merit.

Bwala Africa app to link Kenyans to trusted mechanics

Bwala Africa, a new mobile phone application has been launched to facilitate motorists and travellers with their logistical needs. The platform is aimed at allowing Kenyans as well as tourists to hire cars, source repairs, service and maintain by linking motorists with trusted and accredited mechanics and spare parts dealers. The Sh80 million project will also have a database of tours and travel vans and minibuses for hire. “This is a one-stop shop for motor vehicle needs. It is cost-effective to get rides, be it self-drive or driven, spare parts, accredited mechanics to fix your car wherever you are across Kenya, as well as reliable petrol stations,” Bwala Africa CEO Kennedy Nyabwala said during the launch.

Energy Ministry revives plans for natural gas plant

The Ministry of Energy has revived plans to build its first natural gas-fired power plant in Mombasa after dropping the project in 2016. Energy secretary Charles Keter has initiated fresh talks with the Treasury in preparing a financing structure for the 700-megawatt (MW) power plant that the government seeks to implement together with a private investor under the public-private partnership model. In 2016, the ministry dropped the liquefied natural gas (LNG) power project in Dongo Kundu, Mombasa, which was estimated to cost Sh130 billion.

Sports highlights

Former England Striker Cyrille Regis dead at 59

Former England international striker Cyrille Regis has died at the age of 59. Regis, who played more than 200 times for both West Brom and Coventry, passed away on Sunday after suffering a heart attack. He was born in French Guiana in 1958 and moved to England with the rest of his family as a young child, playing youth football in London for Molesey and Hayes.

Man Utd’s secret year-long approach for Alexis Sanchez to pay off with Ksh5.7 billion deal

United are closing in on a £40m deal to sign Sanchez from under the nose of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. They are increasingly confident of landing the Arsenal ace after offering him a long-term deal worth up to £300,000-a-week. United’s interest only became public knowledge last week.

Diego Carlos sent off as Nantes falls 0-1 to PSG

Paris St-Germain’s latest Ligue 1 win ended in controversy as the referee aimed a kick at a Nantes player after they collided – then sent him off. Nantes finished the game with 10 men as defender Diego Carlos was shown a second yellow card in injury time after the incident with referee Tony Chapron. Nantes chairman Waldemar Kita said Chapron should be banned for six months for the “scandalous” decision.